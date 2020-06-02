Wrestling community rips WWE's Jaxson Ryker for tweeting Donald Trump support: 'Sorry a— motherf—er'

Forgotten no more, indeed.

WWE's Jaxson Ryker tweeted his support for President Donald Trump on Tuesday, just hours after Trump gave a controversial press conference and had peaceful protesters tear-gassed so he could stage a photo opportunity in front of a church in Washington, D.C.

Currently, Ryker stars in WWE as a member of the Forgotten Sons stable, a trio of wrestlers with the gimmicks of "forgotten veterans." Of the three members, Ryker and stable mate Steve Cutler both served in the United States Marine Corps.

Needless to say, in today's WWE landscape where diversity and inclusion is (gradually) increasing, several WWE stars past and present took to the Twitter machine to lend Ryker a piece of their mind.

(Warning: Some tweets contain NSFW language.)

