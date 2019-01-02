Wrestlers Tweet Tributes After Death of Legendary WWE Announcer 'Mean' Gene Okerlund

Khadrice Rollins
Sports Illustrated
Wrestlers Tweet Tributes After Death of Legendary WWE Announcer 'Mean' Gene Okerlund
Wrestlers Tweet Tributes After Death of Legendary WWE Announcer 'Mean' Gene Okerlund

Iconic WWE announcer and interviewer "Mean" Gene Okerlund died at age 76.

Okerlund's ability to handle the mic and help elevate talent through his interviews stand's alone in pro wrestling lore. Okerlund worked for the American Wrestling Association for 13 years before joining Vince McMahon's WWE in 1983. He remained with WWE until 1993 when he left for WCW.

Okerlund underwent kidney transplants in 1995 and 2004.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

From Booker T to Bret Hart to Randy Savage, "Mean" Gene's interviews will forever be part of the legacy of so many wrestlers.

Several past and current wrestlers took to social media to express their condolences and share one more memory about the WWE Hall of Famer.

Take a look back at some of "Mean" Gene's biggest moments in his career here.

What to Read Next