Wrestlers Tweet Tributes After Death of Legendary WWE Announcer 'Mean' Gene Okerlund

Iconic WWE announcer and interviewer "Mean" Gene Okerlund died at age 76.

Okerlund's ability to handle the mic and help elevate talent through his interviews stand's alone in pro wrestling lore. Okerlund worked for the American Wrestling Association for 13 years before joining Vince McMahon's WWE in 1983. He remained with WWE until 1993 when he left for WCW.

Okerlund underwent kidney transplants in 1995 and 2004.

From Booker T to Bret Hart to Randy Savage, "Mean" Gene's interviews will forever be part of the legacy of so many wrestlers.

Several past and current wrestlers took to social media to express their condolences and share one more memory about the WWE Hall of Famer.

So sad today to hear of the sudden passing of my dear friend @TheGeneOkerlund



I just saw Mean Gene in North Carolina at WrestleCade.



It’s so true that our tomorrow’s are never guaranteed.



Say hello to Jan, Mean Gene. ???? pic.twitter.com/PQ4ZZGmXnx











— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) January 2, 2019

I MAKE THE GENE MEAN LAUGH SO HARD HERE HE TELL ME I MAKE HIM CRY. HE HELP ME WHEN I DONT REMEMBER THE JABRONIS NAMES I WRESTLE. I LOVE YOU BROTHER. https://t.co/YFnuEWVFn6 pic.twitter.com/YvgpApVeTE — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) January 2, 2019

GENE MEAN WAS BEST MAN AT MY WEDDING. WE DO HE SING HE DANCE HE ALWAYS WAS THERE FOR ME. ALWAYS LEADING THE WAY AT THE BAR WITH THE LEGEND. GOD BLESS HIM. — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) January 2, 2019

WWE universe has lost one of its greatest announcers and truly one of the nicest guys you’d ever know. “Mean” Gene Okerlund, RIP my friend pic.twitter.com/u3bS6pePmY — Ted DiBiase (@MDMTedDiBiase) January 2, 2019

Just heard Mean Gene Okerlund has passed away. As an interviewer, pitch man, announcer, or host, he was untouchable. Simply the best. Total professional with quick wit, sarcasm, humor, and that golden voice.

Condolences to his friends and family.

— Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) January 2, 2019

I’m so heart broken to hear of the passing of Mean Gene!! Thank you Gene for the laughs, advice, and most of a wonderful friendship! #wwe. #legend. #friend pic.twitter.com/hM7E9VoDIa — Vickie Guerrero (@VickieGuerrero) January 2, 2019

A voice and sound track to an entire era of our industry. He was the star of some of @WWE’s most memorable segments. “Mean Gene” was beloved by all who got to work with him. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time. https://t.co/9ddj6372eE — Triple H (@TripleH) January 2, 2019

RIP Mean Gene! A voice that was powerful and as easy to recognize as any in the business. Gene was always the friendliest and nicest guy to me. Thx for the memories my friend. pic.twitter.com/WokzDQ5dtl — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) January 2, 2019

Mean Gene was the voice of millions of childhoods. Mine certainly. An honor to meet him. Condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/krsMtbeNIl — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) January 2, 2019

???? RIP Mean Gene pic.twitter.com/oDZASdcOh5 — Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) January 2, 2019

Growing up in AWA country, I never wanted to be a wrestler. I wanted to be Gene Okerlund. A wonderful friend and mentor for the past 20 years. There will never be another like him. RIP my friend. pic.twitter.com/yAz1T5Dr2d — Jeremy Borash (@JeremyBorash) January 2, 2019

Of the very few regrets I harbor in my career, one was never getting to scream "Mean Gene" when answering the queries of a man who presence was larger than life and ingrained in the better memories of my childhood.

RIP Mean Gene.

My condolences to the Okerlund family.



— Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) January 2, 2019

A voice of my childhood, and one of the greatest of all time — you will be missed, Gene. ???? https://t.co/15kNprnbRd — Nattie (@NatbyNature) January 2, 2019

RIP “Mean” Gene. Thanks for the memories and being a Gentleman.



God Bless. ???? pic.twitter.com/AJn3HsY7Am



— Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) January 2, 2019

