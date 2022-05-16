Wrestler Ric Flair, 73, Announces Return to Ring for Final Match This July: 'Dare to Dream!'

falir-2009-2000

Mark Dadswell/Getty Images Ric “The Nature Boy” Flair

Ric Flair is ready to say farewell. Again.

The 73-year-old pro wrestling legend announced his return to the ring on Monday, more than a decade after his last match.

"The Rumors Are True! I'm Going To Walk That Aisle, Style And Profile, One Last Time!" Flair said in a tweet.

The match is organized by Jim Crockett Productions. It will take place on July 31 at the Nashville Fairgrounds in Tennessee.

"I Will Prove Once Again, That To Be The Man, You've Got To Beat The Man!" Flair wrote in his tweet. "Now We Go To School! WOOOOO!"

Flair, widely considered the greatest pro wrestler of all time, last appeared in a match in September 2011 for Impact Wrestling. The match saw Flair lose to fellow wrestling legend Sting, his longtime rival from their time in World Championship Wrestling (WCW).

In 2008, Flair appeared in his last match for WWE, when he faced Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania XXIV.

Flair has had a number of health issues over the years, including an emergency in August 2017 when it was revealed he was in the early stages of kidney failure and on the verge of congestive heart failure — the result of years of alcohol abuse, PEOPLE previously reported.

On Instagram, Flair has posted a number of photos and videos showing his training.

"Age Is Just A Number! Yes, I Am 73 But Watch In 76 Days. Dare To Dream!" he wrote in a recent Instagram post showing him flexing his bicep.

In another post, Flair showed himself dishing out punches and taking slams while in the ring with wrestler Lethal Jay.

"Like I Said- It's All About The Fundamentals," Flair wrote. "If You Can't Punch, You Can't Kick, You Can't Work!"

Flair's daughter, WWE superstar Charlotte Flair, told PEOPLE last year that fans have remained interested in her father because of his authenticity.

"The takeaway from that is that it's a testament to who he is as a person," she said. "He's never shied away or apologized for being who he is."

"When you are your true, authentic self, you can't deny that," Charlotte added. "And I think that's what makes him transcend the times and be so popular today is because when he says he's Ric Flair, he is Ric Flair."