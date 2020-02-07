Wrestler Fransson axed from Swedish Olympic team after failing drugs test

By Philip O'Connor

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Freestyle wrestler Jenny Fransson, a bronze medalist at the 2016 Rio Games, has been dropped from the Swedish team for the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for the banned steroid methyltestosterone, the country's Olympic committee (SOC) said on Friday.

The 32-year-old Fransson said that she suspected her water bottle had become contaminated.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"Jenny Fransson has today been permanently removed from the Swedish Olympic squad for Tokyo 2020 and is no longer included in the Swedish Olympic Council's support program," SOC operations manager Peter Reinebo said in a press release.

"Regardless of whether an athlete intentionally or negligently acquires a prohibited substance, it is a very serious offence."

Fransson won bronze in the 69kg class at the 2016 Olympics.





(Reporting by Phil O'Connor; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)