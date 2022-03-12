Wrestler Big E’s Broken Neck That Happened Live on ‘WWE SmackDown’ Won’t Require Surgery

Sharon Knolle
·2 min read

Wrestler Ettore “Big E” Ewen assures fans he’s doing OK and will not require surgery after he broke his neck during a tag team match with Kofi Kingston and E vs. Ridge Holland and Sheamus on “WWE SmackDown” Friday night.

The injury occurred ringside when Holland tossed Big E with a belly-to-belly suplex but accidentally dropped him on his head. Big E was then placed on a stretcher — giving a thumbs up to cheering fans as he was carried out — and rushed to the hospital while Kingston finished the match.

Big E shared a Twitter video from his hospital bed thanking fans for their support. “I can’t thank all of you beautiful people enough for all of your concern and messages,” he said. “It’s very heartwarming. I’m gonna be all right. I’ll be good. Don’t worry. Go to sleep. Don’t worry about old me. But for real, thank you. I appreciate all of you.”

Waggling his finger, he added, “I can move all of my digits. That’s always a good thing, strength feels fine. But unfortunately, right now they tell me my neck is broken, so there’s that.”

He shared an update 13 hours later that, luckily, he did not suffer any damage to his spinal cord and won’t need surgery. He also quipped, “If you’re gonna break your neck, do it in Birmingham,” lauding the care he’s received there.

Ridge Holland checked in on Ewen at the hospital, along with “several members of the roster,” Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com reported on Saturday.

Austin Creed also visited and reported that Big E is in “good spirits,” adding, “Hell of a guy and beyond proud to call him my brother.”

The 36-year-old wrestler is a former University of Iowa football player and powerlifter.

