WrestleMania streaming options: How to catch WWE's biggest event without cable

The biggest WWE event of the year is here. WrestleMania 40 starts tonight in Philadelphia with seven matchups - including three championship fights.

The much-anticipated superstar battle for the Women's World Championship between Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch and the main event featuring The Rock's return to face Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will make for an exciting first night of the flagship WWE event.

Looking to catch the action? Here's how you can watch WrestleMania 2024:

Can you stream WrestleMania 40 for free?

Not in the U.S. The only way to stream WrestleMania is through Peacock. The streaming service discontinued its free trial option so the only available Peacock plans are:

Premium: Stream with ads for $5.99/month of $59.99 for a full year

Premium Plus: Stream ad-free and catch local NBC channels as well as downloadable content for $11.99/month or $119.99 for a full year

Student Discount: Get the Premium plan for only $1.99/month for 12 months

Outside of the U.S., you can catch WrestleMania 40 action on WWE Network.

WrestleMania 40 match card, schedule for Night 1

Matches not in order.

The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins to determine stipulations on Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match.

Women's World Championship match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch.

WWE Intercontinental Championship match: Gunther (c) vs. Sami Zayn.

Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso.

Six-pack ladder match for Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: Finn Bálor and Damian Priest (c) vs. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Miz and R-Truth vs. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller vs. Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate.

Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill and Naomi vs. Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane).

Rey Mysterio and Andrade vs. Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio.

WrestleMania 40 start time

WrestleMania 40 night one will begin at 7 p.m. ET Saturday. WrestleMania night two will start at 7 p.m. ET Sunday.

