WrestleMania: Bad Bunny surprises as guest commentator, steals chain from Dominik Mysterio

WrestleMania always draws a crowd of who's who, but the event may have set a new standard by having Bad Bunny as a guest commentator.

The reggaeton superstar surprised fans Saturday when he walked out to the ringside table at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles prior to WrestleMania 39 kicking off.

Fans went wild as San Benito waved to the crowd in his brown suit and designer sunglasses.

He shook hands with Rey Mysterio and then got in on the action during the legendary wrestler's fight against his son, Dominik Mysterio. As Dominik held a long chain behind his back preparing to hit his father with it, Bad Bunny ran up to the ring and snatched it out of his hand.

Rey Mysterio ended up winning the fight after he swung around the ropes and kicked his son in the face. He then jumped on Dominik and held him down by the leg. The referee counted down and awarded Rey a knockout.

