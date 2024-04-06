WrestleMania 40 Results: Here’s Who Won on Night 1 of the WWE Spectacle

Wrestling’s biggest night is back in the City of Brotherly Love!

WrestleMania 40, taking place Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7 at Lincoln Financial Field, is the second time the premium live event is being held in Philadelphia, Pa. Fans will recall that WrestleMania 15, which saw The Rock (c) take on “Stone Cold” Steve Austin for the WWF Championship in the main event, also took place in the northeastern city back in 1999.

Grammy-winning artist and Bel-Air star Coco Jones kicked off Night 1 with a moving rendition of the national anthem and Paul “Triple H” Levesque then officially opened the event.

There were several big matches on the card for Night 1, including Jimmy Uso taking on his twin brother Jey in a solo bout that aimed to settle the score.

Meanwhile, Bianca Belair, Naomi and Jade Cargill (who makes her WrestleMania debut) team up to face Damage CTRL; Intercontinental Champion Gunther defends his title against Sami Zayn; and Rey Mysterio and Andrade fight Santos Escobar and “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio in tag team competition.

Speaking of, the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship is on the line in a Six-Pack Tag Team Ladder Match featuring defending champs The Judgment Day, The Awesome Truth, The New Day, #DIY, New Catch Republic and A-Town Down Under.

Additionally, Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley defends her title against Becky Lynch after months of back-and-forth between the two. And we can’t forget that Cody Rhodes and Seth “Freakin” Rollins square off against Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Roman Reigns to determine the rule for Reigns’ title match against Rhodes on Sunday.

Read on below for the results from WrestleMania Night 1, which will be updated in real time. Don’t forget to add your commentary below!

Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch

Kicking off the night, Becky Lynch made her not-so-average entrance in a floor-length red and white coat along with a mean mug that mean business. Not to be outdone, Rhea Rhiley enlisted Motionless in White to perform her theme live, hamming it up with lead singer Chris “Motionless” Cerulli before focusing on defending her title.

This match kept us on out toes with a a series of near-falls as both women beat the hell out of each other for the Women’s World Championship.

Highlights include Rhea attempting to pay homage to Eddie Guerrero with a leap off the top rope, only for Becky to bring her down with a strong arm drag to disrupt the champion’s momentum. Becky took full advantage, planting Rhea to the mat with a tornado DDT and going for the pin. But Rhea kicked out!

Things picked up as they exchanged blows. But then Rhea dove shoulder first — with her bad arm, mind you — into the ring post and went down. However, one missed move from Becky and Rhea was right back in control, ensnaring Becky in the Prism Trap in the middle of the ring. Becky then countered Rhea’s Riptide with a Manhandle Slam for a near-fall., and Rhea connected with a Riptide for another near win!

After more back-and-forths, Rhea secured the win by tossing Becky against the rope and then hitting the Riptide to retain.

Winner: Rhea Ripley

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Six-Pack Tag Team Ladder Match:The Judgment Day (c) vs. The Awesome Truth vs. The New Day vs. #DIY vs. New Catch Republic vs. A-Town Down Under

Cody Rhodes and Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Roman Reigns

Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Sami Zayn

Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

Rey Mysterio and Andrade vs. Santos Escobar and “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio

Six-Woman Tag Team Match: Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill and Naomi vs. Damage CTRL

