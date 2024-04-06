WrestleMania 40 Night 1: Results, winners, live updates, full card as The Rock makes in-ring return in Philadelphia

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 08: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Roman Reigns during the WWE Wrestlemania XL Kickoff on February 08, 2024, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Louis Grasse/PXimages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

WrestleMania 40 officially kicks off tonight in Philadelphia with a seven-match card. The night's action will be capped off by a tag-team match featuring Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins taking on Roman Reigns and The Rock in the main event.

Yahoo Sports will have you covered from start to finish with live coverage, including results, grades and analysis once all the action wraps.

Here is the full WrestleMania 40 card:

Night 1

Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar

Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair and Naomi vs. Damage CTRL

Jimmy Uso vs Jey Uso 'Brother vs. Brother'

Six-Pack Challenge Ladder Match for Tag Team Championships: DIY vs. Awesome Truth vs. New Day vs. New Catch Republic vs. Grayson Waller and Austin Theory vs. The Judgment Day (c.)

Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn vs. Gunther (c.)

Women's World Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley (c.)

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins vs. The Rock and Roman Reigns

Night 2

Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits vs. The Final Testament in a Philadelphia Street Fight

LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

Triple-Threat Match for the United States Championship: Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul (c.)

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins (c.) - with CM Punk as special guest commentator

WWE Women's Championship Match: Bayley vs. Iyo Sky (c.)

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (c.) (Stipulation to be decided after Night 1 main event)

In case you missed any of our coverage leading up to WrestleMania, here's where you can catch up:

Top 40 WrestleMania moments in WWE history

How a perfect pivot led The Rock down a familiar WWE path

WrestleMania 40 predictions