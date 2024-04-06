WrestleMania 40 Night 1: Results, winners, live updates, full card as The Rock makes in-ring return in Philadelphia

Full WrestleMania Night 1 card
Here's a look at the full card (along with WWE's promotional graphics) for tonight.
Note: Andrade is taking the place of Dragon Lee in the tag match against Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar
It's ALL on the line tonight at #WrestleMania XL when @CodyRhodes teams with @WWERollins to take on @WWERomanReigns & @TheRock!
MAMI defends the Women's World Championship against THE MAN tonight at #WrestleMania XL!
Which team will win it all in the 6-Pack Tag Team Ladder Match TONIGHT at #WrestleMania XL?
Damage CTRL meets the team of @BiancaBelairWWE, @TheTrinity_Fatu & @Jade_Cargill TONIGHT at #WrestleMania XL!
BROTHER vs. BROTHER.
USO vs. USO.
JIMMY vs. JEY.
Jimmy and Jey Uso finally go one-on-one TONIGHT at #WrestleMania XL!
Can @SamiZayn dethrone Intercontinental Champion @Gunther_AUT TONIGHT at #WrestleMania XL?
The team of @reymysterio & @AndradeElIdolo take on @DomMysterio35 & @EscobarWWE tonight at #WrestleMania XL!
