Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson run in and help Rey Mysterio grab WrestleMania 40 win

Apr 6, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Jason Kelce (right) appears during Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio & Santos Escobar during Wrestlemania XL Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

WrestleMania 40 is in full swing in Philadelphia tonight. Lincoln Financial Field is packed with WWE fans for the first night of the series' biggest event of the year.

One of the top matches featured Rey Mysterio and Andrade taking on Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio.

Mid-way through the match, a pair of masked men jumped into the ring to aid Rey Mysterio and Andrade. They're familiar faces at Lincoln Financial Field: Philadelphia Eagles tackle Lane Johnson and recently retired Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce.

JASON KELCE AND LANE JOHNSON ARE HERE #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/ZshE7aUtoY — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) April 7, 2024

They weren't just there for a photo op. The longtime NFL teammates stole a chair from Dominik Mysterio and took him down outside the ring.

Once they revealed their identities, the Philadelphia crowd cheered seeing the pair of Pro Bowl stars from the hometown NFL team.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson WrestleMania run-in leads to Rey Mysterio win