WrestleMania 39: Start time, how to watch, match card for WWE's biggest event

Pro wrestling’s biggest spectacle returns to Hollywood this weekend. World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) will hold WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, for a special two-night event.

WWE has built several storylines heading into the annual showcase. Fans can expect major surprises and appearances over the weekend. The main event will feature current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending his title against popular superstar Cody Rhodes.

Reigns has held the title for over 900 days. He will headline Night 2 of WrestleMania 39 in what could be the conclusion of his storied run.

WrestleMania 39 will begin with WWE legend John Cena. The 16-time WWE Champion will face upstart superstar Austin Theory for the United States Championship on Night 1. Other superstars on the WrestleMania 39 card include social media sensation Logan Paul and former WWE and UFC champion Brock Lesnar.

Here is how to catch all the WrestleMania 39 action this weekend.

What is WrestleMania?

WrestleMania was created by WWE owner Vince McMahon in 1985. The pay-per-view event quickly became the pinnacle of pro wrestling. WrestleMania I was held at Madison Square Garden and featured top superstars Hulk Hogan and “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, among others. The event also had guest appearances from the likes of Mr. T and Cyndi Lauper.

Since the inaugural event, WrestleMania has become a staple in the wrestling community. Fans tune in each year to celebrate the culmination of WWE’s biggest storylines.

What time is WrestleMania 39?

WrestleMania 39 will begin on April 1 at 8:00 p.m. ET. Night 1 will feature seven matches as both Cena and Paul are expected on the card. The event will continue April 2 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Where can I watch WrestleMania 39?

WrestleMania 39 will stream live on Peacock on Saturday and Sunday.

Who is slated to compete at WrestleMania 39?

WrestleMania 39 is slated to have 13 total matches across both nights. WWE will have six championship matches during the event, and there will be major matches including 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio facing his son, Dominik Mysterio, and Brock Lesnar facing 7-foot-3 giant Omos.

What are the biggest WrestleMania 39 storylines?

The biggest storyline revolves around The Bloodline faction. This group includes real-life family members Reigns and his cousins Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa.

The Bloodline has dominated the WWE product for nearly three years. They own the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

Reigns has feuded with Rhodes in recent months. The second-generation wrestlers have a lot of similarities as both their fathers are WWE royalty. Rhodes earned his title shot by winning the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble.

The Usos will defend their tag team championship against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. Both Zayn and Owens have feuded with the faction this year. In fact, Zayn was known as the “Honorary Uce” before turning his back on The Bloodline at the Royal Rumble.

Other storylines to watch include Paul looking to earn his WWE respect against veteran wrestler Seth Rollins. Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair, whose father is WWE icon Ric Flair, looks to defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Rhea Ripley. This is a rematch of a WrestleMania 36 clash.

