WrestleMania 38: Cody Rhodes returns to WWE, Bianca Belair dazzles once again

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Dallas Cowboys
    Dallas Cowboys
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Cody Rhodes
    Cody Rhodes
    American professional wrestler
  • Bianca Belair
    American professional wrestler

After two straight years of having no crowds then a limited-capacity crowds due to COVID-19 restrictions, WrestleMania 38 brought WWE's flagship event back to normalcy with a full crowd packed inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The highly anticipated two-night event kicked off with a bang, with Seth Rollins opponent revealed to be Cody Rhodes, whose career skyrocketed since he left the company in 2016.

Night one also showcased the best of the women's division. Bianca Belair had a repeat performance of WrestleMania 37,winning the WWE Raw Women's Championship by defeating Becky Lynch in spectacular fashion.

Later, Ronda Rousey will challenge Charlotte Flair for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship.

The title fights aren't the only things fans were anticipating to see. Logan Paul impressed in his WWE in-ring debut. Also, WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin makes his return in his home state, appearing on Kevin Owens' "The KO Show."

Here are the biggest takeaways from night one of WrestleMania 38:

Cody Rhodes makes his return to WWE as he enters the arena during WrestleMania 38.
Cody Rhodes makes his return to WWE as he enters the arena during WrestleMania 38.

Cody Rhodes returns to WWE

The "American Nightmare" has returned.

After helping launch and becoming the face of All Elite Wrestling, Cody Rhodes made his highly anticipated return to the company his father, Dusty, made a name for himself. It was much speculated, but the crowd erupted into a frenzy when Rhodes' music hit the speakers of AT&T Stadium and he walked down to the ring.

It was a reunion a long time coming.

Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch put on a show

What a match.

The build-up for the Raw Women's Championship match was great, but what Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch did on Sunday was icing on the cake. The match had an electric feel to it from the start, and both superstars showcased why they are both two of the biggest names in the women's division.

At any given moment, it felt like each star would pull off the victory. The crowd was into it the entire match, but Belair hit the K.O.D. to pull off the victory and send the crowd into a frenzy. With two straight WrestleMania title victories, Belair could soon be the face of the women's division.

Halfway through the show, it'll be hard to top this performance.

Logan Paul plays heel role perfectly in tag-team victory

After rapper Bad Bunny raised the bar of celebrity wrestling last year, the expectations were high for Logan Paul to perform well alongside The Miz, especially with his boxing background.

The viral star had some early botches, but he made up for it later against the father-son duo of Rey and Dominik Mysterio. He hit the Three Amigos against Rey Mysterio, and in true heel form, did the late Eddie Guerrero's shimmy before landing a frog splash. The Miz wound up getting the win for the duo, but Paul had some bright moments and certainly has a future in WWE should he wish to pursue one.

Logan Paul and the Miz celebrate after winning the tag team match against the Mysterios.
Logan Paul and the Miz celebrate after winning the tag team match against the Mysterios.

Drew McIntyre ends Happy Corbin's unbeaten streak

Ever since his storyline took him from rags to riches in August, Happy Corbin hadn't lost a match. It looked like it would stay that way against Drew McIntyre after Corbin hit the End of Days, but it quickly turned into McIntyre's favor, hitting his signature Claymore Kick to defeat Corbin. The win was a much needed boost for McIntyre and it could boost him toward a WWE title picture in the coming months.

We also learned that McIntyre's sword is in fact quite sharp, courtesy of the ring.

Usos make quick work of Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs

We've seen little of Rick Boogs in the ring since his call up to the main roster last year, and the chance to see if Boogs could dazzle in the ring was short-lived.

Boogs' right leg gave out as he tried to pick up Jey and Jimmy Uso, and him never returning even on the side of the ring indicated the injury was serious. With Nakamura on his own, the Usos quickly capitalized on the advantage to retain the SmackDown Tag Team titles.

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jordan_mendoza5.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: WrestleMania 38 : Cody Rhodes returns, Bianca Belair dazzles

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • WrestleMania 38: Start time, how to watch, match card for Night 1 of WWE's biggest event

    Seven matches, highlighted by the biggest names in the women's division and a mystery competitor, will kick off WWE's two-night event.

  • Cody Rhodes Returns to WWE at WrestleMania 38, Says He Is ‘Completely Different Individual’

    Cody Rhodes made his return to WWE on Saturday night at WrestleMania 38, coming back to the promotion that he famously exited nearly six years ago. In that time, Rhodes has wrestled all over the world and was integral to the founding of All Elite Wrestling (AEW), the rival wrestling promotion run by Tony Khan. […]

  • My Husband Gave Me Sex Toys For My 60th Birthday. It Changed Things... With My Friends.

    "My husband whispered he had additional presents for me. I opened the box and found a life-sized, squishy-but-hard, textured but-smooth ... silicone thing."

  • Making the case for each of the NHL's Norris Trophy contenders

    Four players have legitimate arguments to win the Norris Trophy this season. Here's the case for each one.

  • Quebec City, Ottawa Senators exploring joint bid for world junior hockey championship

    Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard said Wednesday that the Quebec government, the Ottawa Senators and Quebecor are exploring the possibility of Ottawa and Quebec City entering a joint bid to host the 2023 world junior men's hockey championship. The tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Boxing Day in Novosibirsk, Russia, but was left without a host city after the International Ice Hockey Federation announced on Feb. 28 that it was withdrawing Russia's privilege to host international hockey

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • NHL GMs discuss playoff salary cap at Florida meetings

    MANALAPAN, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov was happy to be the villain last summer. After he and his Tampa Bay Lightning teammates hoisted the Stanley Cup for a second straight season, the star winger sported a T-shirt with the slogan “$18M Over the Cap” in response to criticism the team had unfairly gamed the NHL system. Tampa Bay was salary cap compliant during the regular season, but that threshold – $81.5 million at the time – doesn’t apply during the playoffs when rosters expand. Kucherov, who

  • Flyers bench Keith Yandle to end record ironman streak at 989 games

    Phil Kessel now owns the NHL's longest active ironman streak, sitting just 21 back of Yandle's consecutive games played record.

  • Eugene Melnyk built complex legacy during 20 years of business in Ottawa

    As residents woke up to the news that Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died on Monday, they remembered a man who saved the team from relocation nearly 20 years ago, but whose relationship with the city became complex. Melnyk bought the Sens and their home arena in 2003 for $130 million US when the previous franchise owner, Rod Bryden, went bankrupt. Melnyk put in the offer and reached a deal with creditors after Bryden's deal to reacquire the team was unsuccessful. The team reached its peak i

  • Matthews nets 51st goal to help Toronto defeat Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 51st goal, Morgan Rielly had a goal and two assists, and the Toronto Maple Leafs won their fourth straight with a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. John Tavares, Wayne Simmonds, Timothy Liljegren and Pierre Engvall also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have netted 24 goals during their streak. Ivan Provorov had two goals and an assist and Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers, who have lost five of six. Philadel

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • Toews helps Avalanche beat Penguins 3-2 for 28th home win

    DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored with 4:26 remaining, Darcy Kuemper stopped 38 shots and the Colorado Avalanche tied the franchise record for most home wins in a season with a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. It was win No. 28 at Ball Arena, matching Colorado’s marks from 2000-01 and 2017-18. At 28-4-3, Colorado possesses the league’s top home record. Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Colorado in a fast-paced game that had just one penalty and featured tw

  • Varlamov makes 42 saves, Islanders hold off Blue Jackets 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brock Nelson scored his career-high 32nd goal, Semyon Varlamov made 42 saves and the New York Islanders held off the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Tuesday night. Josh Bailey, Anthony Beauvillier and Zach Parise also scored as the Islanders snapped a two-game skid. New York moved within two points of Columbus in the standings, but both teams are well behind Washington for the last Eastern Conference wild-card spot. Vladimir Gavrikov scored twice for Columbus, which lost its f

  • Thompson winner with 10.6 left, Sabres rally past Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a fortunate bounce with 10.6 seconds left and the Buffalo Sabres rallied from four down to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-5 on Monday night. Victor Olofsson had two goals and an assist to help the Sabres win for the first time in three games. Kyle Okposo, Vinnie Hinostroza and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo. Thompson, the team leader with 28 goals, broke his stick on a shot from left wing. The puck caromed off the boards behind the ne

  • Nova Scotia women's curling team finishes perfect week with national title

    A Nova Scotia women's curling team will represent Canada at the world junior championship after winning a national title this week. Led by skip Taylour Stevens, Nova Scotia edged an Ontario team skipped by Emily Deschenes 7-5 in the championship game Friday in Stratford, Ont. The Nova Scotia team improved on a bronze-medal performance in 2020. "Honestly, it doesn't even feel real yet," Stevens said in an interview Saturday. "We can't wrap our head around it. It was an amazing week and I'm so pro

  • Karin Harjo becomes 1st female head coach in World Cup ski racing with new Alpine Canada job

    Alpine Canada has named former American assistant coach Karin Harjo the new head coach of the women's alpine team, making her the first-ever woman to lead a World Cup team. "It's not the first thing that I think about, but it is really important," Harjo told CBC Sports about breaking the gender barrier in coaching. "I'm really excited, and it is an honour to be entrusted with this leadership role and to work with such a talented group of athletes." Harjo comes to Alpine Canada from the U.S. Ski

  • Tony Eghan remembered as educator, athlete and proud Ghanaian-Nova Scotian

    Members of Nova Scotia's Ghanaian community are celebrating the life of a leader. Tony Eghan was born in Ghana and lived much of his life in Nova Scotia. He died in March. Long before Eghan moved to Nova Scotia, he'd made a mark in Africa. In 1978, he coached Ghana's Black Stars to win the Africa Cup of Nations. "He was already a celebrity in his own right before he came to Canada," said Toria Aidoo, a Ghanaian-Nova Scotian who met Eghan after he migrated to Nova Scotia in 1989. According to his

  • Ève Gascon becomes 1st female goalie to win QMJHL game in 22 years

    Gatineau Olympiques netminder Ève Gascon has become the first female goalie to win a game in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in more than two decades. The 18-year-old from Laval, Que., stopped 23 shots in the team's 7-3 win Friday over the Drummondville Voltigeurs. It was Gascon's second start for the Olympiques, with her first game last month ending in a 5-4 loss to the Rimouski Oceanic. Gascon is the first woman to play in the league in 22 years, when Charline Labonté — also the most rec

  • Jack Eichel nets a pair as Golden Knights sink Kraken 5-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jack Eichel scored twice in his first multigoal game since being traded to Vegas, Logan Thompson made 26 saves and the Golden Knights beat the Seattle Kraken 5-2 on Friday night. The Golden Knights, the previous NHL expansion team, swept the season series against the newest expansion team. Vegas beat Seattle in the season opener in October and shut out the Kraken 3-0 on Wednesday night. Eichel scored his eighth and ninth goals of the season in his 22nd game for the Golden Knights.

  • Why Fred VanVleet is vital to Toronto's 'Big-Ball' success

    It's easy to dismiss Fred VanVleet's role in the Raptors' new ideology but make no mistake about it, he's a rare breed in his approach and abilities which accompany&nbsp; Toronto's big wings perfectly. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.