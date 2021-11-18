WrestleMania 38: Becky Lynch challenges Ronda Rousey to return for main event

Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch in the ring ahead of WWE WrestleMania 35 (WWE)

WWE star Becky Lynch has called on Ronda Rousey to make a return to professional wrestling, suggesting she wants to face her former rival in the main event of WrestleMania 38.

The pair previously headlined WrestleMania in 2019 alongside Charlotte Flair in a triple threat match, which ended with Lynch winning both the SmackDown and RAW Women’s titles.

Following that night, Rousey has been on hiatus from WWE but continues to be linked with a return.

While discussing WrestleMania 38, which takes place in Texas in April 2022, Lynch called for the former UFC champion to return for a one-on-one match.

“Maybe Ronda Rousey is going to come back. Maybe she’ll take a chance at trying to avenge that loss that she had in 2019,” the RAW Women’s Champion told The Independent.

“I would absolutely love for ‘Rondi’ to come back and for me to send her packing again!”

Lynch also revealed that her aim is to headline “The Showcase of the Immortals” once again next year, regardless of who her opponent is.

“The great thing now is there are two opportunities to main event WrestleMania because it’s a two-night event,” she explained.

“By the time myself, Ronda and Charlotte had gone out in 2019 I think people had watched nearly eight hours of wrestling.

“I would love to main event WrestleMania again and I’ve got a plethora of opponents that are worthy of that spot. We’ll see who really gets to the top, gets people talking and gets ‘asses in seats’, but I’ve got a lot of fantastic opponents.”

When pressed for specific WWE Superstars that are worthy of that spot, Lynch reeled off a number of interesting names.

“There are a lot of people. Another main eventer in Bianca Belair. You’ve got Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley. Even people we haven’t seen a lot from like Tegan Nox. The potential is endless.”

