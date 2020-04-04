WrestleMania 36 preshow: What you need to know about the WWE's kickoff shows

It just wouldn't be WWE without extra content, would it?

WrestleMania, while dealing with the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, is still happening this weekend. The only catch: this time you have to devote both nights of your weekend to it, not just your entire Sunday. That means you'll have two healthy servings of pre-shows this weekend, and not just one.

MORE: The greatest 'Mania matches ever

Scroll to continue with content Ad

While the WrestleMania pre-show has often been the butt of jokes and memes over the years, it's about to get serious, with two nights of panel-led discussion dedicated to the lead-ups to the weekend event.

Here's what you need to know about this weekend's pre-shows:

WrestleMania 36 preshow

On both Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5, the WrestleMania 36 pre-show will air an hour before the start of the main card at 6 p.m. ET. That's good news for viewers, since WrestleMania kickoff shows usually

As always, the pre-show panel will be there to discuss the biggest matches of the night, provide background, analysis, predictions and more leading up to both shows.

While there are no matches currently officially scheduled for the 'Mania preshows, the cards, as always, are subject to change. If past preshows are any indication, then there will be at least one match on both nights' kickoff shows in addition to video packages, highlights and guest analysts.

How to watch the WrestleMania 36 preshows

The WWE WrestleMania 36 kickoff shows will be available on the WWE Network. You can also catch the preshows on FS1 and Fox Deportes via the Fox Sports Go app for free.