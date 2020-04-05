WrestleMania 36 live updates, results, highlights from night two
The coronavirus pandemic has shut down the entire sports, except for WWE and they are moving forward with their biggest annual event — WrestleMania.
The 36th edition had been set to take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa but COVID-19 shifted the event to the WWE Performance Center with no fans being allowed inside the venue.
The marquee matches on the second night of WrestleMania 36 are Brock Lesnar defending the WWE championship against Men's Royal Rumble 2020 winner Drew McIntyre, Rhea Ripley putting the NXT Women's title on the line versus Charlotte Flair and Edge battling Randy Orton in a last man standing match.
WrestleMania 36 night two live results, updates
(All times are Eastern.)
6:30 p.m.: The pre-show match at WrestleMania is between Natalya and Liv Morgan in women's action. Big spot for Morgan to deliver in a big moment against a great technician.
6:00 p.m.: Welcome to night two of Sporting News' live coverage of WrestleMania 36. Can the second night eclipse what we saw from night one? Grab the refreshments, kick back, relax and follow along for what should be an intriguing event.
When is WrestleMania 36 in 2020?
Date: April 4-5, 2020
Time: 7 p.m. ET (main card)
Location: WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Fla. and multiple locations yet to be disclosed
TV channel: WWE Network (PPV)
Live stream: WWE.com/livestream+
Liv Morgan vs. Natalya
WWE WrestleMania 36 match card
Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE championship
John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt
Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the NXT women's championship
The Street Profits vs. Angel Garza and Austin Theory for the "RAW" tag team championship
Bayley vs. Lacey Evans vs. Tamina vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks in a Five-Pack Elimination match for the "SmackDown" women's championship
Randy Orton vs. Edge in a Last Man Standing match
Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley
Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler
