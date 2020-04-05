WrestleMania 36 Night 1: Goldberg defeated; The Undertaker wins Boneyard match
The WWE tried its best to make WrestleMania feel like WrestleMania.
With WrestleMania relocated from Raymond James Stadium to the company performance center in front of no fans due to the coronavirus pandemic, wrestling fans knew coming into this weekend that it wasn’t going to feel like your traditional pay-per-view.
The end result after the first night was a combination of wrestling show meets “Sons of Anarchy” reboot.
If you missed the first nine matches of the 18-match card, the results are below.
Cesaro defeats Drew Gulak in 4:25
Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross defeat The Kabuki Warriors for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship in 15:03
Elias defeats King Corbin in 8:53
Becky Lynch defeats Shayna Baszler in 8:32
Sami Zayn defeats Daniel Bryan in 9:37
John Morrison defeats Jimmy Uso and Kofi Kingston in 18:33
Kevin Owens defeates Seth Rollins in 17:30
Braun Strowman defeats Goldberg in 2:12 for the WWE Universal Championship
The Undertaker defeats A.J. Styles in a Boneyard Match
