WrestleMania 36 Night 1: Goldberg defeated; The Undertaker wins Boneyard match

Marcus Vanderberg
Yahoo Sports
Rob Gronkowski hosted the first of two nights of WrestleMania. (WWE)
Rob Gronkowski hosted the first of two nights of WrestleMania. (WWE)

The WWE tried its best to make WrestleMania feel like WrestleMania. 

With WrestleMania relocated from Raymond James Stadium to the company performance center in front of no fans due to the coronavirus pandemic, wrestling fans knew coming into this weekend that it wasn’t going to feel like your traditional pay-per-view. 

The end result after the first night was a combination of wrestling show meets “Sons of Anarchy” reboot. 

If you missed the first nine matches of the 18-match card, the results are below.

Cesaro defeats Drew Gulak in 4:25

Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross defeat The Kabuki Warriors for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship in 15:03

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. (WWE)
Elias defeats King Corbin in 8:53

Elias defeated Baron Corbin. (WWE)
Becky Lynch defeats Shayna Baszler in 8:32

Becky Lynch retained the WWE Raw Women's Championship. (WWE)
Sami Zayn defeats Daniel Bryan in 9:37

Sami Zayn was victorious over Daniel Bryan. (WWE)
John Morrison defeats Jimmy Uso and Kofi Kingston in 18:33

John Morrison won a three-way ladder match over Kofi Kingston and Jimmy Uso. (WWE)
Kevin Owens defeates Seth Rollins in 17:30

Yes, Kevin Owens jumped off the WrestleMania sign. (WWE)
Braun Strowman defeats Goldberg in 2:12 for the WWE Universal Championship

Braun Strowman defeated Goldberg in front of no fans at WrestleMania. (WWE)
The Undertaker defeats A.J. Styles in a Boneyard Match

The Undertaker rides again. (WWE)
