Wrecked GT-R Nissans That Might Be Beyond Saving

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Warning, this post is going to hurt.

Cars end up in salvage yards for all kinds of reasons, and it's always a shame when such a cool car like a GT-R ends up there. If you own one of these cars right now, you're holding a golden ticket, thanks to the chaos of the used car market, that is, unless you wreck it. These images should inspire you to drive a little slower in the rain and check the tread on your tires.

2014 Nissan GT-R Black Edition

The Black Edition GT-R is one of the best-looking cars on the road, but this one has certainly seen better days. Once powered by a twin-turbo 3.8-liter V6, not much about this car looks like it could be saved, but fingers crossed the engine somehow survived the accident.

2014 Nissan GT-R Premium

There's a good amount of bodywork that would need to be completed, but for 545-horsepower, it might be worth saving this head-turner.

2009 Nissan GT-R Premium

This GT-R is playing mind tricks on us, so if you're scratching you're head, you're not alone. Every other time we look at the pictures, we think we see some damage, but then it looks fine. As we said, cars end up in salvage yards for all kinds of reasons, so it was possibly stolen.

2021 Nissan GT-R Premium

Come on man, can't you wait until the car is a year old to wreck it? This definitely looks like a spin-out that ended up hitting a pole or tree, but we're no accident analysts, so our apologies to the owners if we're wrong.

2018 Nissan GT-R Premium

This is one of the most beat-up cars we've ever seen, so it gets an entire gallery. Not to say there aren't cars in worse condition, but the multitude of things going on here with this GT-R is nuts. I tend not to be one to be shocked by anything, but this made me say 'What haaaaaaaaaaaapned?' in my head for 5 solid minutes. There was clearly a series of events, and we can't seem to put it together. Was it wrecked, flipped, and vandalized? And is it still on fire?

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.