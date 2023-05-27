Wreck on Tacoma Narrows bridge is snarling traffic on Friday evening

Traffic was snarled on the westbound span of the Tacoma Narrows bridge on Friday evening.

A multi-vehicle wreck closed three lanes of Route 16 about 5:54 p.m., the state Department of Transportation reported. Two lanes were still blocked as of 6:04 p.m., WSDOT tweeted.

Traffic was backed up past Jackson Street on the Tacoma side, according to the department’s Travel Center Map.

There was not an immediate estimate of when the lanes would reopen.