From the wreck of the pandemic we can salvage and resurrect an inner life

In early March I flew to New Zealand through the busy Tullamarine airport. I returned to a country in lockdown. I had been to speak at the New Zealand festival of the arts held in Wellington. Life was normal. We moved freely: going out for drinks, eating at various restaurants, hugging friends and shaking hands. We even went to a club to dance. It was packed as sweaty, dancing bodies pumped into each other. We casually spoke about the spread of the coronavirus as it began to emerge as a potentially serious public health issue but the consequences and impact of the disease felt distant. It was still happening far away. It was not yet an issue to worry about or to change one’s plans to accommodate. At that time, such a reaction would have appeared exaggerated. The events that followed over the next few days were unimaginable.

At the festival, I had presented to a full room of a few hundred people; 24 hours later, that felt like a bygone era. By the time I landed in Melbourne, restrictions were in place and large gatherings had been banned. I went home and began my 14 days of isolation. It was difficult to keep up with the pace of change. In Victoria, events progressed to a state of emergency. Back in New Zealand, the country went into a nationwide lockdown. The world became a different place within weeks.

The large issues – the politics and economics of the pandemic – were constantly discussed on television and in media releases by state and federal governments. These announcements did little to calm people. There was panic buying that led to supermarkets rationing essential products. The rationing of products reminded me of when I lived in Kakuma refugee camp in Kenya before being resettled in Australia. I used to wait for the United Nations food rations, provided fortnightly. The lines for the rations were long, just like the lines of people now waiting to register for welfare payments.

Related: This pandemic exposes the source of true fear – our utter powerlessness | Melanie Cheng

I saw my old world of Kakuma reflected in the new world enforced by the plague. The old world involved facing up to your life, daily, knowing you had little control. You had to live with uncertainty. The challenge of living with uncertainty is that you never get used to it. The need, the human desire, for returning to something more grounded is always lingering. These feelings leave one caught in a state of waiting to begin living again when normalcy returns. We are living in such a world now.

Since the beginning of the pandemic we have been waiting – waiting to see whether we are next, waiting to flatten the curve, waiting for a vaccine, waiting to return to a life before the plague. The wait is not over yet. I write as Victoria returns to the beginning of the wait. We are going back into lockdown for the second time. The situation is no longer an emergency, it is a state of disaster, meaning that the premier is satisfied that the state is suffering an emergency that constitutes a significant and widespread danger to life or property.

For many, we cannot wait for this to be over and to get back to our lives – maybe even to pick things up from where the plague forced a pause and yanked us out of the lives we had built. I have wondered, however, what exactly do I want to go back to? My life before the plague was not perfect, and even if perfection should not be the goal. It was not a lived life – it was a rushed life. A life with a laundry list of things that needed to be ticked off.

I got into the habit of rushing from one thing to another as a way of fulfilling promises I had made to myself when I was a refugee in Kakuma. Now I’m a grown woman this habit has become a way of life, which was draining my days of joy and putting me on a path that included ticking “collapsing in a heap” off my list of achievements.

The habit started as a plea when I was a desperate teenager with big dreams but was limited by the confines of a refugee camp. Every night, after my mother had finished singing gospel songs and praying, I would lie on my back, stared up into the dark ceiling of the room that my whole family shared, and began pleading. I vowed to God that in return for getting my family out of the camp, I would be a good Christian and I would take all opportunities that come my way in my new country.

Story continues