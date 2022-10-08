Wreck: a killer duck on a cruise ship? This is TV I can get on board with

Joel Golby
·4 min read

When I was 17, my mates and I made a man out of bread. This was and remains the most astoundingly funny thing that has ever happened to me. The late-night walk to the supermarket. The raiding of the stale discounted bread shelf. A conveyor belt full of cobs, baguettes, a tiger-loaf ribcage, a big round sourdough head. The unfurling of a single coathanger to use as connective tissue. And then, finally, the unnecessarily seductive pose we left the bread man in on a nearby bench: I was breathless with laughter. In the afternoon, when we finally woke up, all traces of the bread man were gone, which doubled me up all over again.

In hindsight I realise it wasn’t that funny, it just happened while my body was flushed with hormones and every possible emotion – joy, despair – was only felt at the absolute maximum range of my interior spectrum. But that does not stop me thinking fondly about the eight straight hours I spent chuckling about it at the time. He had iced fingers for trainers!

Anyway, BBC Three. As of this year, it’s back as a terrestrial channel, but something has happened in the meantime. Essentially: BBC Three went into anonymous online-only mode at the exact moment Netflix figured out that you can activate an audience of one or two million ferociously loyal teenagers worldwide by making one of the corniest shows possible, aimed squarely at them, and giving them between 50 and 100 episodes of it. It might be lagging behind music by a few years, but TV has firmly entered its “stan culture” era, and Riverdale and Stranger Things and Sex Education all prove that. Whenever you watch an episode from the third season of one of these shows, it is vaguely important to ask yourself: is this good? Or did it just happen when you were 17?

So now BBC Three is back, and commissioning original content again, and has some catching up to do. Here is how we find ourselves watching Wreck (Sunday, 10pm), a spooky, six-episode murder-and-sex comedy-drama set on a cruise ship. We start with Oscar Kennedy (young Liam from the very excellent Ladhood), who’s joined the fresher’s week-young crew on board the Sacramentum in an effort to find out what happened to his sister on the same ship three months ago (TV teens are always trying to solve murders). He’s joined by Thaddea Graham’s enjoyably straightforward Vivian, Peter Claffey’s huge and heartbroken Cormac, and a load of other actors who are about to get 100,000 intense new followers on Instagram. Sometimes they make friends, sometimes they snog after impromptu foam parties, sometimes they get murdered by a killer in a duck mask. So the sun rises, so the sun sets.

Is it good? I’ve only seen one episode and I suspect the solution to the murder mystery is going to be intensely annoying, but for now, yeah. It’s hard to get the tone of shows with young casts who are balancing the three plates of “snappy flirty dialogue”, “genuine-feeling friendships and enemies” and “contending with real-world conundrums”’ exactly right, but Wreck pulls off the trick in a similar way to Sex Education. The characters talk to each other like actual human beings, the pacing is enjoyably snappy and the foil of the adults contrasts well to the angsty drama of the kids (in this case, Harriet Webb, fresh from being excellent in Big Boys, is again very good in this). Add to that some decently camp murders and you can’t go wrong really, can you.

Will anyone ever describe this show as groundbreaking? No. It’s either Scream x Below Deck or a mashup of Vigil and those late-night episodes of Hollyoaks. But all this is irrelevant, because it’s deeply unlikely it is for you. When was the last time you had a Smirnoff Ice? Do you still think GCSEs are graded with letters? Have you ever made a single fancam? Does Timothée Chalamet inspire anything urgent within you, or is your favourite film starring him The King? Are you in that wilderness period of your life where you are not eligible for a single railcard? Do you even know who Emma Chamberlain is? BBC Three went away for six years and in that time you got older. Shh, shh, stop crying. We’ll always have the breadman.

Latest Stories

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • 24 people who will shape the 2022-23 NHL season

    These men and women will make an enormous impact on the NHL this season.

  • AGCO establishes Oct. 31 deadline for sports-betting operators

    TORONTO — Sports betting in Ontario will see some definitive changes by month's end. On Tuesday, the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario announced it has set Oct. 31 as the deadline for illegal sports-betting platforms to become legal in the province. The agency added it will take action against operators that don't comply but didn't provide specific details regarding what those penalties might be. Ontario's fledgling legal sports-betting industry opened fully April 4. But operators that ha

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • Nick Robertson takes shot at Leafs top-six

    Toronto forward Nick Robertson has impressed during Leafs preseason, scoring multiple goals, and the 21-year-old is making his case for a role on a top-six line with John Tavares and William Nylander.

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • What will Scottie Barnes average in 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Vote: Would you rather Blue Jays play Mariners or Rays in Wild Card Series?

    The Blue Jays will be playing either the Mariners or Rays this weekend. Which would you prefer?

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Edmonton Oilers release Jake Virtanen from professional tryout offer

    EDMONTON — Jake Virtanen's tryout stint with the Edmonton Oilers is over. The club released the 26-year-old former Vancouver Canuck from his professional tryout offer on Thursday. The unrestricted free agent, who was looking to play himself back into the National Hockey League, registered one assist in six pre-season games with the Oilers. Edmonton extended the PTO to Virtanen on Sept. 19, two months after the Abbotsford, B.C., native was found not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen was charged

  • Hockey Canada leaves more unanswered questions in latest parliamentary hearings

    The Standing Committee on Heritage held another hearing in Parliament today over Hockey Canada's numerous funds used to pay off sexual assault settlements.

  • How will off-ball Fred VanVleet impact his 2022-23 per game stats?

    The Toronto Raptors are shifting Fred VanVleet to a more off-ball role to tap into his catch and shoot jumper. Can he still be an All-Star? How will that impact his per game stats? Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • B.C. Hockey 'closely monitoring' after Quebec and Ontario associations cut funds to Hockey Canada

    Leaders at B.C. Hockey aren't saying if they will follow in the footsteps of other provincial associations in cutting funds to Hockey Canada. Both Hockey Québec and the Ontario Hockey Federation announced Tuesday they will no longer collect player fees on behalf of the national federation in the wake of revelations about a second multi-million dollar slush fund to deal with sexual abuse allegations and a widely-panned appearance by Hockey Canada interim board chair Andrea Skinner in front of a p

  • 'He's a great addition': Pascal Siakam on Raptors 905 hiring his brother

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his brother getting hired by the Raptors 905, the Raptors' new scoreboard, assisting on Christian Koloko's first NBA points and more.

  • What does Pascal Siakam need to become a top-5 player?

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam stated on media day that he has ambition to become a top 5 player in the NBA. How close is he to that? Where does he needs to improve and how can his teammates help? Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Raptors received 'rock-star' treatment for preseason game in Edmonton

    Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam will never get tired of the love they get from Raptors fans across Canada.

  • TFC's Kaye says latest Canada Soccer offer to players shows some improvements

    TORONTO — Canada Soccer's recent revised compensation proposal to its players is a sign of progress but a deal has yet to be reached, says Canadian international Mark-Anthony Kaye. "There are some improvements in it. On other aspects, it was relatively the same. Just different language being used," said the Toronto FC midfielder. Kaye is no stranger to labour negotiations, given he is on the Major League Soccer Players Association executive board. But he says the players are leaving the talks to

  • Guerrero homers to lead Blue Jays past Orioles 5-1

    BALTIMORE (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 32nd homer and the Toronto Blue Jays edged closer to the top seed for an American League wild card series with a 5-1 rain-shortened victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night. Play was halted by rain with Toronto batting with two outs in the eighth and called after a wait of 55 minutes. Toronto would host a best-of-three playoff series starting Friday if it wins one more game or Seattle loses at least one of its final four games. “There was

  • Mathew Barzal inks 8-year deal with Islanders

    Star forward Mathew Barzal is staying on Long Island for the long haul, but he didn't come cheap.