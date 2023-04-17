Wreck, Biloxi spring break shooting aftermath cause traffic delays on I-10 at I-110 loop

If you’re driving on Interstate 10 near the I-110 loop, expect heavy traffic delays as Black spring breakers leave the Biloxi area and police search for tips in a shooting that left at least four people injured.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation reports significant traffic delays in the area, both eastbound and westbound on I-10 and northbound on I-110.

Traffic is heavy because many tourists who were visiting the Mississippi Coast for Biloxi Black Spring Break are headed home and due to a wreck reported about 8:30 p.m. Sunday that closed two lanes of eastbound traffic near Exit 46C.

A portion of I-110 also so a lane closure after the shooting near Surf Style on U.S. 90 Sunday afternoon.

John Majure, a public affairs specialist for the city of Biloxi, told the Sun Herald the lane closure went into effect “so officers could check for tips with regards to a suspect vehicle or someone meeting a (suspect) description.”

A Biloxi police officer was one of least four injured when gunfire erupted near Surf Style. All victims are in stable condition at area hospitals, Police Chief John Miller said Sunday night.

U.S. 90 from Eisenhower Drive to Beauvoir Road was closed for hours Sunday as police gathered evidence from the crime scene. Majure expects the beachfront roadway to open at some point Sunday night.

MDOT expects delays on I-10 at I-110 until at least 10 p.m. Check for updates on their traffic map.

Sun Herald reporters Margaret Baker and Justin Mitchell contributed to this report.

Three were injured, including a Coast police officer, in a shooting outside of Surf Style on U.S. 90 on April 16, 2023