Wreck between semi truck, cargo truck snarls traffic near US 41 and I-275 in Palmetto
Two trucks collided in Palmetto and caused traffic backups through Monday morning.
The wreck between a semi truck and a cargo truck caused “extensive roadblock” on I-275 south, at the U.S. 41 entrance ramp, according to Lt. Gregory Bueno, a spokesman for the Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash, he said, happened just before 6:40 a.m.
All lanes had reopened by 11 a.m.
There were no injuries.
TRAFFIC ALERT: US41 south of I-275, Palmetto. All southbound lanes blocked. Detour to 85th St. E. then south on Ellenton Gillette Rd. https://t.co/LUOwpUTYsY pic.twitter.com/RwoqT8ADSC
— MCG Public Works (@PW_ManateeGov) November 22, 2021