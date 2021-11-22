Wreck between semi truck, cargo truck snarls traffic near US 41 and I-275 in Palmetto

Two trucks collided in Palmetto and caused traffic backups through Monday morning.

The wreck between a semi truck and a cargo truck caused “extensive roadblock” on I-275 south, at the U.S. 41 entrance ramp, according to Lt. Gregory Bueno, a spokesman for the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash, he said, happened just before 6:40 a.m.

All lanes had reopened by 11 a.m.

There were no injuries.

