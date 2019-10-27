WRC Spain: Neuville closes on win, Tanak nears title

Luke Barry
Thierry Neuville is on the brink of his third World Rally Championship victory of the year on Rally of Spain as Hyundai team-mate Dani Sordo resisted Ott Tanak's advances.

But third place for Tanak would be enough for him to claim his first WRC title, provided he either beats or is just one place behind Neuville on the powerstage later on Sunday afternoon.

Despite holding a secure 21.5-second lead, Neuville came out the blocks with a fastest stage time on Riudecanyes, stretching his lead by a further 0.7s over Sordo in second. Sordo was 0.4s quicker than Tanak through the test as his gap over the Toyota grew to 3.5s.

On the La Mussara powerstage dress rehearsal Tanak was strong but Sordo was even stronger. He eked another second clear to hold Tanak to a 4.5s deficit.

Neuville's lead stands at 17.5s with two stages remaining as he opted to back off with brake fade.

Loeb remains fourth for Hyundai but has lost touch with the podium places. He lost 7.5s to Tanak on Riudecanyes as he struggled to find confidence in the i2 Coupe WRC.

He then lost a further 11.6s on La Mussara to lie 19.7s adrift overall, and is in danger of falling into the clutches of Toyota's Jari-Matti Latvala who is now just 10.1s behind.

Elfyn Evans broke further clear of his M-Sport team-mate Teemu Suninen across Sunday morning's two stages and nicked some time from Latvala ahead too.

But Latvala's buffer is still secure as the Toyota driver "took it a bit easier" on Sunday morning to protect his fifth place by 21.3s.

Suninen was consistently around three seconds slower than Sebastien Ogier across Saturday's stages, and the trend continued on Sunday morning with Suninen exactly three seconds off Ogier's pace on Riudecanyes.

But a strong time on La Mussara spurred by "hating being Seb plus three seconds" bucked the trend as he went five seconds quicker.

Ogier remains in eighth overall, one place behind Suninen, on a day where his six-year reign as world champion looks set to come to an end. But due to his hydraulic issues on Friday, the gap between the pair stands at 2m47.4s.

The leading WRC2 runners occupy ninth and 10th places. Mads Ostberg heads the WRC2 Pro category in ninth but had been under pressure from recently crowned champion Kalle Rovanpera.

Rovanpera took over 30s from Ostberg on five of Saturday's six stages only to lose 40s and position to team-mate Jan Kopecky on the short Salou stage with broken suspension. Eric Camilli heads the WRC2 class and is 10th in a Citroen C3 R5.

Kris Meeke restarted on Sunday following his crash into an armco barrier on Saturday morning.

Esapekka Lappi, whose Citroen ground to a halt on Friday's final test, missed a second day of action with an engine related issue denying him the opportunity to compete.

Pos

Class

Driver

Team

Car

Time

Gap

Laps

1

RC1

Thierry Neuville, N.Gilsoul

Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT

Hyundai

2h35m29.3s

-

0

2

RC1

Dani Sordo, C.del Barrio

Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT

Hyundai

2h35m51.5s

22.2s

0

3

RC1

Ott Tanak, M.Jarveoja

Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Toyota

2h35m55.0s

25.7s

0

4

RC1

Sebastien Loeb, D.Elena

Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT

Hyundai

2h36m03.1s

33.8s

0

5

RC1

Jari-Matti Latvala, M.Anttila

Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Toyota

2h36m21.8s

52.5s

0

6

RC1

Elfyn Evans, S.Martin

M-Sport Ford WRT

Ford

2h36m40.2s

1m10.9s

0

7

RC1

Teemu Suninen, J.Lehtinen

M-Sport Ford WRT

Ford

2h36m59.9s

1m30.6s

0

8

RC1

Sebastien Ogier, J.Ingrassia

Citroen Total WRT

Citroen

2h39m42.3s

4m13.0s

0

9

WRC2 Pro

Mads Ostberg, T.Eriksen

Citroen Total WRT

Citroen

2h42m30.3s

7m01.0s

0

10

WRC2

Eric Camilli, F-X.Buresi

Eric Camili

Citroen

2h42m33.3s

7m04.0s

0

11

WRC2 Pro

Jan Kopecky, J.Hlousek

Skoda Motorsport

Skoda

2h43m11.3s

7m42.0s

0

12

WRC2 Pro

Kalle Rovanpera, J.Halttunen

Skoda Motorsport

Skoda

2h43m25.4s

7m56.1s

0

13

WRC2

Pierre-Louis Loubet, V.Landais

Pierre-Louis Loubet

Skoda

2h43m41.6s

8m12.3s

0

14

WRC2

Kajetan Kajetanowicz, M.Szczepaniak

Kajetan Kajetanowicz

Volkswagen

2h43m57.3s

8m28.0s

0

15

WRC2

Emil Lindholm, M.Korhonen

Emil Lindholm

Volkswagen

2h44m04.3s

8m35.0s

0

16

WRC2 Pro

Gus Greensmith, E.Edmondson

M-Sport Ford WRT

Ford

2h45m24.6s

9m55.3s

0

17

WRC2

Ole-Christian Veiby, J.Andersson

Ole Christian Veiby

Volkswagen

2h45m40.4s

10m11.1s

0

18

WRC2

Jose Antonio Suarez, A.Iglesias

Jose Antonio Suarez

Skoda

2h45m53.6s

10m24.3s

0

19

WRC2

Fabio Andolfi, S.Scattolin

Fabio Andolfi

Skoda

2h45m59.0s

10m29.7s

0

20

WRC2

Jan Solans, M.Barreiro

Jan Solans

Ford

2h48m14.6s

12m45.3s

0

21

WRC2

Guillaume de Mevius, M.Wydaeghe

Guillaume de Mevius

Citroen

2h48m19.6s

12m50.3s

0

22

WRC2

Nil Solans, M.Marti

Nil Solans

Volkswagen

2h50m36.6s

15m07.3s

0

23

WRC2

Nikolay Gryazin, Y.Fedorov

Nikolay Gryazin

Skoda

2h54m05.0s

18m35.7s

0

24

RC2

Jean-Michel Raoux, L.Magat

Jean Michel Raoux

Skoda

2h55m50.3s

20m21.0s

0

25

WRC2

'Pedro', E.Baldaccini

Pedro

Ford

3h01m06.4s

25m37.1s

0

26

RC4

Sergi Francoli Comellas, M.S.El Hage

RACC Motorsport

Peugeot

3h05m38.4s

30m09.1s

0

27

RC4

Ruairi Bell, D.Garrod

Ruairi Bell

Peugeot

3h07m25.8s

31m56.5s

0

28

RC4

Jose Luis Pelaez, R.Del Barrio

Tineo Auto Club

Peugeot

3h07m32.4s

32m03.1s

0

29

RC4

Delbin Garcia, C.Carrera

RACE

Peugeot

3h11m09.2s

35m39.9s

0

30

RC2

Eamonn Boland, M.J.Morrissey

Eamonn Boland

Ford

3h11m31.8s

36m02.5s

0

31

RC2

Francisco Antonio Lopez, B.Odriozola

RMC Motorsport

Ford

3h12m59.4s

37m30.1s

0

32

RC4

Fabrizio Zaldivar, F.Mussano

Fabrizio Zaldivar

Ford

3h15m43.2s

40m13.9s

0

33

RC1

Kris Meeke, S.Marshall

Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Toyota

3h17m37.9s

42m08.6s

0

34

RC4

Georg Linnamae, V.Korsya

ALM Motorsport

Peugeot

3h17m50.1s

42m20.8s

0

35

WRC2

Adrien Fourmaux, R.Jamoul

Adrien Fourmaux

Ford

3h18m14.3s

42m45.0s

0

36

RC4

Miquel Labarias, J.S.Prades

Escuderia Motor Terrassa

Peugeot

3h18m15.6s

42m46.3s

0

37

RC4

Jean-Christophe Guibert, L.Gracial

Jean Christophe Guibert

Ford

3h20m26.0s

44m56.7s

0

38

RC4

Carlo Covi, S.Angi

Carlo Covi

Ford

3h20m55.0s

45m25.7s

0

39

RC4

Paulo Moreira, M.Macedo

Paulo Moreira

Peugeot

3h21m38.1s

46m08.8s

0

40

RC4

Nabila Tejpar, H.Magalhaes

Nabila Tejpar

Peugeot

3h25m59.6s

50m30.3s

0

41

RC1

Takamoto Katsuta, D.Barritt

Tommi Makinen Racing

Toyota

3h30m45.8s

55m16.5s

0

42

RC2

Mauro Miele, L.Beltrame

Mauro Miele

Skoda

3h34m31.1s

59m01.8s

0

43

RC5

Roberto Antonucci, H.Antonucci

Roberto Antonucci

Renault

3h47m27.7s

1h11m58.4s

0

44

RC2

Fabrizio Arengi Bentivoglio, M.Bosi

Fabrizio Arengi

Skoda

3h56m18.4s

1h20m49.1s

0

