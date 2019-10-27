WRC Spain: Neuville closes on win, Tanak nears title
Thierry Neuville is on the brink of his third World Rally Championship victory of the year on Rally of Spain as Hyundai team-mate Dani Sordo resisted Ott Tanak's advances.
But third place for Tanak would be enough for him to claim his first WRC title, provided he either beats or is just one place behind Neuville on the powerstage later on Sunday afternoon.
Despite holding a secure 21.5-second lead, Neuville came out the blocks with a fastest stage time on Riudecanyes, stretching his lead by a further 0.7s over Sordo in second. Sordo was 0.4s quicker than Tanak through the test as his gap over the Toyota grew to 3.5s.
On the La Mussara powerstage dress rehearsal Tanak was strong but Sordo was even stronger. He eked another second clear to hold Tanak to a 4.5s deficit.
Neuville's lead stands at 17.5s with two stages remaining as he opted to back off with brake fade.
Loeb remains fourth for Hyundai but has lost touch with the podium places. He lost 7.5s to Tanak on Riudecanyes as he struggled to find confidence in the i2 Coupe WRC.
He then lost a further 11.6s on La Mussara to lie 19.7s adrift overall, and is in danger of falling into the clutches of Toyota's Jari-Matti Latvala who is now just 10.1s behind.
Elfyn Evans broke further clear of his M-Sport team-mate Teemu Suninen across Sunday morning's two stages and nicked some time from Latvala ahead too.
But Latvala's buffer is still secure as the Toyota driver "took it a bit easier" on Sunday morning to protect his fifth place by 21.3s.
Suninen was consistently around three seconds slower than Sebastien Ogier across Saturday's stages, and the trend continued on Sunday morning with Suninen exactly three seconds off Ogier's pace on Riudecanyes.
But a strong time on La Mussara spurred by "hating being Seb plus three seconds" bucked the trend as he went five seconds quicker.
Ogier remains in eighth overall, one place behind Suninen, on a day where his six-year reign as world champion looks set to come to an end. But due to his hydraulic issues on Friday, the gap between the pair stands at 2m47.4s.
The leading WRC2 runners occupy ninth and 10th places. Mads Ostberg heads the WRC2 Pro category in ninth but had been under pressure from recently crowned champion Kalle Rovanpera.
Rovanpera took over 30s from Ostberg on five of Saturday's six stages only to lose 40s and position to team-mate Jan Kopecky on the short Salou stage with broken suspension. Eric Camilli heads the WRC2 class and is 10th in a Citroen C3 R5.
Kris Meeke restarted on Sunday following his crash into an armco barrier on Saturday morning.
Esapekka Lappi, whose Citroen ground to a halt on Friday's final test, missed a second day of action with an engine related issue denying him the opportunity to compete.
Pos
Class
Driver
Team
Car
Time
Gap
Laps
1
RC1
Thierry Neuville, N.Gilsoul
Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT
Hyundai
2h35m29.3s
-
0
2
RC1
Dani Sordo, C.del Barrio
Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT
Hyundai
2h35m51.5s
22.2s
0
3
RC1
Ott Tanak, M.Jarveoja
Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT
Toyota
2h35m55.0s
25.7s
0
4
RC1
Sebastien Loeb, D.Elena
Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT
Hyundai
2h36m03.1s
33.8s
0
5
RC1
Jari-Matti Latvala, M.Anttila
Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT
Toyota
2h36m21.8s
52.5s
0
6
RC1
Elfyn Evans, S.Martin
M-Sport Ford WRT
Ford
2h36m40.2s
1m10.9s
0
7
RC1
Teemu Suninen, J.Lehtinen
M-Sport Ford WRT
Ford
2h36m59.9s
1m30.6s
0
8
RC1
Sebastien Ogier, J.Ingrassia
Citroen Total WRT
Citroen
2h39m42.3s
4m13.0s
0
9
WRC2 Pro
Mads Ostberg, T.Eriksen
Citroen Total WRT
Citroen
2h42m30.3s
7m01.0s
0
10
WRC2
Eric Camilli, F-X.Buresi
Eric Camili
Citroen
2h42m33.3s
7m04.0s
0
11
WRC2 Pro
Jan Kopecky, J.Hlousek
Skoda Motorsport
Skoda
2h43m11.3s
7m42.0s
0
12
WRC2 Pro
Kalle Rovanpera, J.Halttunen
Skoda Motorsport
Skoda
2h43m25.4s
7m56.1s
0
13
WRC2
Pierre-Louis Loubet, V.Landais
Pierre-Louis Loubet
Skoda
2h43m41.6s
8m12.3s
0
14
WRC2
Kajetan Kajetanowicz, M.Szczepaniak
Kajetan Kajetanowicz
Volkswagen
2h43m57.3s
8m28.0s
0
15
WRC2
Emil Lindholm, M.Korhonen
Emil Lindholm
Volkswagen
2h44m04.3s
8m35.0s
0
16
WRC2 Pro
Gus Greensmith, E.Edmondson
M-Sport Ford WRT
Ford
2h45m24.6s
9m55.3s
0
17
WRC2
Ole-Christian Veiby, J.Andersson
Ole Christian Veiby
Volkswagen
2h45m40.4s
10m11.1s
0
18
WRC2
Jose Antonio Suarez, A.Iglesias
Jose Antonio Suarez
Skoda
2h45m53.6s
10m24.3s
0
19
WRC2
Fabio Andolfi, S.Scattolin
Fabio Andolfi
Skoda
2h45m59.0s
10m29.7s
0
20
WRC2
Jan Solans, M.Barreiro
Jan Solans
Ford
2h48m14.6s
12m45.3s
0
21
WRC2
Guillaume de Mevius, M.Wydaeghe
Guillaume de Mevius
Citroen
2h48m19.6s
12m50.3s
0
22
WRC2
Nil Solans, M.Marti
Nil Solans
Volkswagen
2h50m36.6s
15m07.3s
0
23
WRC2
Nikolay Gryazin, Y.Fedorov
Nikolay Gryazin
Skoda
2h54m05.0s
18m35.7s
0
24
RC2
Jean-Michel Raoux, L.Magat
Jean Michel Raoux
Skoda
2h55m50.3s
20m21.0s
0
25
WRC2
'Pedro', E.Baldaccini
Pedro
Ford
3h01m06.4s
25m37.1s
0
26
RC4
Sergi Francoli Comellas, M.S.El Hage
RACC Motorsport
Peugeot
3h05m38.4s
30m09.1s
0
27
RC4
Ruairi Bell, D.Garrod
Ruairi Bell
Peugeot
3h07m25.8s
31m56.5s
0
28
RC4
Jose Luis Pelaez, R.Del Barrio
Tineo Auto Club
Peugeot
3h07m32.4s
32m03.1s
0
29
RC4
Delbin Garcia, C.Carrera
RACE
Peugeot
3h11m09.2s
35m39.9s
0
30
RC2
Eamonn Boland, M.J.Morrissey
Eamonn Boland
Ford
3h11m31.8s
36m02.5s
0
31
RC2
Francisco Antonio Lopez, B.Odriozola
RMC Motorsport
Ford
3h12m59.4s
37m30.1s
0
32
RC4
Fabrizio Zaldivar, F.Mussano
Fabrizio Zaldivar
Ford
3h15m43.2s
40m13.9s
0
33
RC1
Kris Meeke, S.Marshall
Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT
Toyota
3h17m37.9s
42m08.6s
0
34
RC4
Georg Linnamae, V.Korsya
ALM Motorsport
Peugeot
3h17m50.1s
42m20.8s
0
35
WRC2
Adrien Fourmaux, R.Jamoul
Adrien Fourmaux
Ford
3h18m14.3s
42m45.0s
0
36
RC4
Miquel Labarias, J.S.Prades
Escuderia Motor Terrassa
Peugeot
3h18m15.6s
42m46.3s
0
37
RC4
Jean-Christophe Guibert, L.Gracial
Jean Christophe Guibert
Ford
3h20m26.0s
44m56.7s
0
38
RC4
Carlo Covi, S.Angi
Carlo Covi
Ford
3h20m55.0s
45m25.7s
0
39
RC4
Paulo Moreira, M.Macedo
Paulo Moreira
Peugeot
3h21m38.1s
46m08.8s
0
40
RC4
Nabila Tejpar, H.Magalhaes
Nabila Tejpar
Peugeot
3h25m59.6s
50m30.3s
0
41
RC1
Takamoto Katsuta, D.Barritt
Tommi Makinen Racing
Toyota
3h30m45.8s
55m16.5s
0
42
RC2
Mauro Miele, L.Beltrame
Mauro Miele
Skoda
3h34m31.1s
59m01.8s
0
43
RC5
Roberto Antonucci, H.Antonucci
Roberto Antonucci
Renault
3h47m27.7s
1h11m58.4s
0
44
RC2
Fabrizio Arengi Bentivoglio, M.Bosi
Fabrizio Arengi
Skoda
3h56m18.4s
1h20m49.1s
0
