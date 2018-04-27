WRC Rally Argentina: Tanak storms to a 22.7s lead
Toyota's Ott Tanak stormed into a 22.7-second Rally Argentina lead with a dominant performance on Friday afternoon.
Having spent the morning charging from ninth to second following an early mistake, Tanak quickly deposed Andreas Mikkelsen from first place on the superspecial that preceded the lunchtime service.
Tanak then went quickest on all three of the afternoon's full-length stages with a pace the rest of the field could not match, despite being third in the running order on roads where the dust-clearing effect had a significant impact.
Mikkelsen's challenge for victory went awry immediately after he lost the lead, as a puncture on the next stage, Las Bajadas dropped him to eighth.
It also left the Hyundai driver without a spare tyre for the rest of the day and he was only able to regain one spot before the end of the leg.
Kris Meeke therefore moved up into second place for Citroen, and currently holds the position with a six-second margin over battling Hyundai drivers Thierry Neuville and Dani Sordo.
The team-mates swapped places through the afternoon and will begin Saturday just 0.9s apart.
Running first on the road hampered World Rally Championship leader Sebastien Ogier and he slid back to fifth place through the loop, with Craig Breen closing on him in the second Citroen.
Esapekka Lappi and Teemu Suninen also sustained punctures during the afternoon and are eighth and 10th, sandwiching an off-the-pace Elfyn Evans.
Jari-Matti Latvala's hopes of restarting for Saturday after his morning suspension breakage have been dashed as Toyota discovered there was also damage to the car's engine oil lubrication system.
Leading positions after SS8
Pos
Class
Driver
Team
Car
Gap
1
RC1
Ott Tanak, M.Jarveoja
Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT
Toyota
1h30m38.6s
2
RC1
Kris Meeke, P.Nagle
Citroen Total Abu Dhabi WRT
Citroen
22.7s
3
RC1
Thierry Neuville, N.Gilsoul
Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT
Hyundai
28.6s
4
RC1
Dani Sordo, C.del Barrio
Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT
Hyundai
29.5s
5
RC1
Sebastien Ogier, J.Ingrassia
M-Sport Ford WRT
Ford
36.4s
6
RC1
Craig Breen, S.Martin
Citroen Total Abu Dhabi WRT
Citroen
41.2s
7
RC1
Andreas Mikkelsen, A.Jager
Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT
Hyundai
58.5s
8
RC1
Esapekka Lappi, J.Ferm
Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT
Toyota
1m07.9s
9
RC1
Elfyn Evans, D.Barritt
M-Sport Ford WRT
Ford
1m10.3s
10
RC1
Teemu Suninen, M.Markkula
M-Sport Ford WRT
Ford
1m33.7s