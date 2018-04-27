WRC Rally Argentina: Tanak storms to a 22.7s lead

Matt Beer
Autosport
Toyota's Ott Tanak stormed into a 22.7-second Rally Argentina lead with a dominant performance on Friday afternoon.

Having spent the morning charging from ninth to second following an early mistake, Tanak quickly deposed Andreas Mikkelsen from first place on the superspecial that preceded the lunchtime service.

Tanak then went quickest on all three of the afternoon's full-length stages with a pace the rest of the field could not match, despite being third in the running order on roads where the dust-clearing effect had a significant impact.

Mikkelsen's challenge for victory went awry immediately after he lost the lead, as a puncture on the next stage, Las Bajadas dropped him to eighth.

It also left the Hyundai driver without a spare tyre for the rest of the day and he was only able to regain one spot before the end of the leg.

Kris Meeke therefore moved up into second place for Citroen, and currently holds the position with a six-second margin over battling Hyundai drivers Thierry Neuville and Dani Sordo.

The team-mates swapped places through the afternoon and will begin Saturday just 0.9s apart.

Running first on the road hampered World Rally Championship leader Sebastien Ogier and he slid back to fifth place through the loop, with Craig Breen closing on him in the second Citroen.

Esapekka Lappi and Teemu Suninen also sustained punctures during the afternoon and are eighth and 10th, sandwiching an off-the-pace Elfyn Evans.

Jari-Matti Latvala's hopes of restarting for Saturday after his morning suspension breakage have been dashed as Toyota discovered there was also damage to the car's engine oil lubrication system.

Leading positions after SS8

Pos

Class

Driver

Team

Car

Gap

1

RC1

Ott Tanak, M.Jarveoja

Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Toyota

1h30m38.6s

2

RC1

Kris Meeke, P.Nagle

Citroen Total Abu Dhabi WRT

Citroen

22.7s

3

RC1

Thierry Neuville, N.Gilsoul

Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT

Hyundai

28.6s

4

RC1

Dani Sordo, C.del Barrio

Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT

Hyundai

29.5s

5

RC1

Sebastien Ogier, J.Ingrassia

M-Sport Ford WRT

Ford

36.4s

6

RC1

Craig Breen, S.Martin

Citroen Total Abu Dhabi WRT

Citroen

41.2s

7

RC1

Andreas Mikkelsen, A.Jager

Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT

Hyundai

58.5s

8

RC1

Esapekka Lappi, J.Ferm

Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Toyota

1m07.9s

9

RC1

Elfyn Evans, D.Barritt

M-Sport Ford WRT

Ford

1m10.3s

10

RC1

Teemu Suninen, M.Markkula

M-Sport Ford WRT

Ford

1m33.7s


