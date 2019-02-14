WRC champion Solberg's son to drive Subaru in American rally series

Solberg's son to drive Subaru in American series

Oliver Solberg will contest six rounds of this year's American Rally Association series with Subaru Motorsports USA in a deal that brings two of rallying's biggest names back together.

Solberg's father Petter won his 2003 World Rally Championship title in a factory Subaru Impreza WRC and was synonymous with the Japanese manufacturer during the '00s.

Oliver's US programme - based around a modified Subaru WRX STI - was announced on Thursday and is the latest step in the 17-year-old's career.

He won last year's RallyX Nordic title at the wheel of his father's 600bhp DS 3 Supercar and has taken victory on the first two Latvian Rally Championship rounds of the season in a Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 - his first two rallies in a four-wheel drive car.

Solberg admitted, however, the opportunity to join David Higgins in a team that has dominated American rallying for a generation was the most exciting development so far in his career.

"I don't think anybody could begin to understand what a big deal this is for me," he said.

"I was two years old when my father was World Rally champion and remember so well how proud I was of dad wearing blue and yellow and driving a car of the same colour. Still today, I have the Subaru bed sheets!"

His programme starts with the 100 Acre Wood Rally in Missouri next month and includes five more events across America.

"To have the chance to wear the same colours and drive under the same name [as my dad] is something unbelievable," added Solberg.

"I have to say a very big thank you to Subaru Motorsports USA for this opportunity."

Subaru Motorsports USA has won 13 of the last 14 premier American rally titles.

Solberg said he knows he will have pull his weight to continue that dominant run alongside Higgins.

"I don't know of a team anywhere in world motorsport that has created the same sort of success that Subaru Motorsports USA has managed," said Solberg.

"To join a team with that level of success brings a fantastic opportunity, but at the same time there's a responsibility to continue this incredible run of success. Now, I can't wait to get started in the WRX STI."

Solberg Sr, who was left without a WRC drive when Subaru left the series at the end of 2008, said: "I think everybody knows Subaru has always and will always be close to my heart.

"For almost 10 years, Subaru was my life and we made an incredible story together.

"To have Oliver driving for that manufacturer is fantastic for me. And, for sure, there will be some emotion for Pernilla [Petter's wife] and me when we see him climbing into that car for the first time at a rally.

"This is a special moment for this family."

