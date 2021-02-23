WRAPUP 1-Western countries step up pressure on Myanmar junta as protests go on
Feb 23 (Reuters) - The European Union warned it isconsidering sanctions on Myanmar while Washington penalised twomore generals for links to the military coup, as Westerncountries sought to pressure the junta to avoid a violentcrackdown after weeks of protests.
A general strike shut businesses in the Southeast Asiancountry on Monday as huge crowds gathered peacefully despite awarning from authorities to stop attending the rallies.
More protests are planned on Tuesday and overnight EUgovernments showed support for pro-democracy activists seekingthe reversal of the Feb. 1 coup and the release of electedleader Aung San Suu Kyi.
"We are not prepared to stand by and watch," German ForeignMinister Heiko Maas said in Brussels, adding that sanctionscould follow if diplomacy failed.
The European Union is considering imposing sanctions thatcould involve targeting businesses owned by the army, but thebloc ruled out any curtailing of its trade preferences for thecountry to avoid hurting poor workers.
Myanmar's security forces have shown more restraint sincethe coup than in earlier confrontations with Suu Kyi supportersin almost half a century of direct military rule. Even so, threeprotesters have been killed - two shot dead in Mandalay onSaturday, and a woman who died on Friday after being shot morethan a week earlier in Naypyitaw.
The army has said one policeman died of injuries sustainedduring the protests. It has accused protesters of provokingviolence.
Late on Sunday, state-owned media MRTV warned thatconfrontation could cost lives.
Military-run Myawaddy News reported that junta chief GeneralMin Aung Hlaing had said the military was following a democraticpath and, referring to rubber bullets, that it wanted to useminimal force.
The army seized power after alleging fraud in Nov. 8elections in which Suu Kyi's party trounced a pro-militaryparty, detaining her and much of the party leadership. Theelectoral commission dismissed the fraud complaints.
U.S. TARGETS TWO GENERALS
In the capital, Naypyitaw, where the military isheadquartered, a police water cannon truck and a fleet of othervehicles broke up a procession of chanting protesters on Monday.
A rights group said dozens had reportedly been detained inNaypyitaw and videos showed protesters being chased by securityforces.
It said overall 684 people had been arrested, charged orsentenced since the coup.
The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on two membersof the military junta - Lieutenant General Moe Myint Tun andGeneral Maung Maung Kyaw - and warned it could take more action.
The administration of President Joe Biden has previouslyimposed sanctions on the acting president of Myanmar and severalmilitary officers, as well as three companies in the jade andgems sector.
"The military must reverse its actions and urgently restorethe democratically elected government in Burma," the TreasuryDepartment's Office of Foreign Assets Control said.
Britain, Germany and Japan have also condemned the violencein Myanmar and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged themilitary to stop repression.
Myanmar has denounced interference in its affairs.
INDONESIA LEADS ASEAN PUSH
Indonesia is pushing Southeast Asian neighbours to agree onan action plan over the coup that would keep the junta to itspromise of holding elections, with monitors to ensure they arefair and inclusive, three sources familiar with the move said.
The proposal from the biggest regional nation falls short ofthe protesters' demands for the immediate release of Suu Kyi andrecognition of the election result.
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi has beentravelling to rally support among the Association of SoutheastAsian Nations' (ASEAN) disparate membership for a specialmeeting of foreign ministers on the Myanmar crisis.Indonesia's proposal has strong support from several ASEANcountries, but the diplomatic effort underway is challenging,the sources said.
Many protesters have scorned the proposal, saying the juntashould recognise the election held last year.
"This is complete denial of the will of Myanmar people. Havethey not seen enough of the protests?" said one Twitter user whoidentified as Zaw Min.
Social media posts said a protest is planned at the front ofIndonesia's embassy in Myanmar on Tuesday.(Reporting by Reuters Staff; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing byStephen Coates)