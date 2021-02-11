WRAPUP 1-Suu Kyi aide among new wave of arrests in Myanmar as Biden approves sanctions

* U.S. to sanction military leaders and business interests,family

* Nationwide street protests continue for fifth day

* Protesters adopt more festive tone a day after violentclashes

Feb 11 (Reuters) - A close aide to ousted Myanmar leaderAung San Suu Kyi was detained in a new wave of arrests followinglast week's military coup, a party official said on Thursday, asWashington moved a step closer to imposing sanctons on thejunta.

The aide, Kyaw Tint Swe, had served as minister for theoffice of the state counsellor under Suu Kyi, who has beendetained since the Feb. 1 coup.

Kyi Toe, an information committee member of Suu Kyi'sNational League for Democracy (NLD), said Kyaw Tint Swe and fourother people linked to the previous government had been takenfrom their homes overnight.

He said officials of the electoral commission had also beenarrested overnight, including some down to township level, buthe did not immediately have an exact number of those arrested.

The military launched the coup after what it said waswidespread fraud in November elections, won by the NLD in alandslide. The electoral commission had rejected those claims.

Myanmar authorities did not immediately respond to a requestfor comment and Reuters was unable to confirm the arrestsindependently. Scores of officials have been detained since thecoup.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday approved an executiveorder for new sanctions on those responsible for the coup, andrepeated demands for the generals to give up power and freecivilian leaders.

Biden said the order enabled his administration "toimmediately sanction the military leaders who directed the coup,their business interests as well as close family members."

Washington would identify the first round of targets thisweek and was taking steps to prevent the generals in Myanmar,also known as Burma, having access to $1 billion in Myanmargovernment funds held in the United States.

"We're also going to impose strong exports controls. We'refreezing U.S. assets that benefit the Burmese government, whilemaintaining our support for health care, civil society groups,and other areas that benefit the people of Burma directly,"Biden said at the White House.

Story continues

The Feb. 1 coup and detention of Suu Kyi presents Biden withhis first major international crisis, and a test of his dualpledges to re-center human rights in foreign policy and workmore closely with allies.

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said Washingtonwas rolling out collective actions with partners on Myanmar.

"We can impose substantial costs ourselves. We can imposecosts that are even steeper ... by working with our like-mindedpartners and allies," he told a briefing.

ASIAN INFLUENCE

Even so, analysts say Myanmar's new junta will not be asisolated as previous iterations, with China, India, SoutheastAsian neighbors and Japan unlikely to cut ties given thecountry's strategic importance.

Derek Mitchell, a former U.S. ambassador to Myanmar, said itwas vital to get nations such as Japan, India and Singaporeinvolved in a strong response.

"The key will not be just what America does," he said. "It’sgoing to be how we get others along with us, allies who may havemore skin in the game, more leverage, or at least betterrelationships with the key players."

The United Nations' top human rights body is to consider aresolution on Friday drafted by Britain and the European Unioncondemning the coup and demanding urgent access for monitors.

However, diplomats said China and Russia - which both haveties to Myanmar's armed forces - are expected to raiseobjections or try to weaken the text. The UN Security Councilissued a statement last week calling for Suu Kyi's release butstopping short of condemning the coup.

FESTIVE PROTESTS

Protests spilled into a sixth straight day on Thursday.

Hundreds of workers lined a road in the capital Naypyitaw insupport of the Civil Disobedience Movement, chanting anti-juntaslogans and carrying placards that read "reject military coup"and "save myanmar". Some held up pictures of Suu Kyi with thewords "we trust our leader".

After a woman was shot in violent clashes on Tuesday,protests on Wednesday took on a festive air, with bare-chestedbody builders, women in ball gowns and wedding dresses, farmerson tractors and people with their pets.

The protests have revived memories of almost half a centuryof direct army rule, punctuated with bloody army crackdowns,until the military began relinquishing some power in 2011.

Washington's sanctions are likely to target coup leader MinAung Hlaing and other top generals who are already under U.S.sanctions imposed in 2019 over abuses against Rohingya Muslimsand other minorities.

It could also target military holding companies withinvestments spanning sectors including banking, gems, copper,telecoms and clothing.

Suu Kyi, 75, won the 1991 Nobel Peace Prize for campaigningfor democracy and remains hugely popular at home despite damageto her international reputation over the plight of theRohingyas.

She has spent nearly 15 years under house arrest and nowfaces charges of illegally importing six walkie-talkies. Herlawyer says he has not been allowed to see her.(Reporting by Reuters staff; Writing by Stephen Coates; Editingby Lincoln Feast.)