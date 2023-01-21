WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Liverpool and Chelsea play out stalemate, Everton woes continue

Peter Hall
·4 min read

By Peter Hall

LIVERPOOL, England, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Liverpool and Chelsea's chances of a top-four finish suffered a blow as the pair played out a disappointing 0-0 draw in the Premier League on Saturday, while Everton's relegation fears grew after a 2-0 loss at West Ham United.

Only Southampton are below Everton - on goal difference alone - after the bottom side lost 1-0 at home to Aston Villa, while West Ham's win meant Bournemouth replaced them in the bottom three despite earning a point in their 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest.

Newcastle United stretched their unbeaten Premier League run to a club-record 15 matches and crept up into third place despite being held to a 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace.

On Juergen Klopp's 1,000th game in management, Liverpool seemed shorn of confidence as they looked to avoid three straight league defeats, only creating half chances with Cody Gakpo missing the best of them in the opening period at Anfield.

The visitors introduced big-money January signing Mykhailo Mudryk in the second half but, while he looked lively, the Ukrainian was unable to lift the Blues, who earned a single point that leaves them 10th, level on 29 points with Liverpool in eighth and Brentford ninth.

All three sides are nine points off the top four, with Chelsea having played 20 games to Liverpool and Brentford's 19 apiece.

Liverpool have failed to win any of their last three league games, while it is the first time they have failed to score in consecutive matches in the competition since March 2021.

Chelsea are now without a win in their last six league games on the road, their longest comparable run in the competition since September-December 2015.

"We have to be ready for little steps and this is a little step," Klopp said. "A clean sheet against Chelsea, we didn't create a lot of chances and they had some as well.

"We defended in the second half with passion and clear organisation, but we were too deep in these moments. In the end, I'm OK with 0-0 because you have to accept these steps."

EVERTON MISERY GOES ON

Liverpool's Merseyside rivals Everton have been an ever-present in the top flight since 1954-55, but relegation remains a real possibility this term after another uninspiring display at West Ham.

The defeat -- Everton's sixth in their last seven league games -- will add to the pressure on manager Frank Lampard, while for West Ham boss David Moyes' victory will be sweet relief after his side took just one point from the last 21 available.

Jarrod Bowen scored both goals in a seven-minute first half spell, first netting from close range on the end of Emerson Palmieri's cross, before being set up for his second by good work by Michail Antonio.

Everton offered little in attack, with away supporters again calling for the club's board to resign throughout the clash. They have collected just 15 points from their 20 league this season -- their fewest points won after 20 games of any league campaign in their history.

"Pressure is nothing new to us, we were in the same situation last season," Everton's Alex Iwobi told Sky Sports. "We have a break coming up and we have to regroup.

"It is not just the manager who takes responsibility, the players are fighting for him and the club."

Newcastle kept a sixth successive Premier League clean sheet but were left frustrated at Palace.

They have 39 points and are third on goal difference ahead of Manchester United, who play leaders Arsenal on Sunday.

Second-placed Manchester City, who host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, have 42 points with Arsenal on 47.

Southampton suffered a blow in their bid to avoid relegation as they lost to Villa in a match disrupted by a rogue drone.

Ollie Watkins struck Villa's winner in the 77th minute off a free kick by Douglas Luiz shortly after Saints had been controversially denied the opening goal by VAR.

Forest's Sam Surridge fired a late equaliser against his former club to earn his side a point at Bournemouth, leaving Gary O'Neil's side in the bottom three, while teenage striker Evan Ferguson rescued a 2-2 draw for Brighton & Hove Albion at Leicester City. (Reporting by Peter Hall and Martyn Herman; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Latest Stories

  • Everton suffer hammer blow in front of under-fire owners with defeat at West Ham

    Chairman Bill Kenwright and majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri were both in attendance as Jarrod Bowen scored both goals.

  • Forest boss Steve Cooper salutes Sam Surridge after maiden Premier League goal

    Striker salvaged a point for Nottingham Forest at Bournemouth.

  • Unai Emery hails all-rounder Ollie Watkins after Aston Villa win at Southampton

    Watkins headed home the only goal late in the day at St Mary’s.

  • Inside Erik ten Hag’s transformation of Manchester United

    The manager has won over his squad and adapted his tactics, and United now prepare to face Arsenal on Sunday restored as one of the best teams in the Premier League

  • Newcastle move up to third with point at Palace

    Wilfried Zaha was forced off with injury in the second half.

  • Top US general says it will be 'very difficult’ to remove Russian forces from Ukraine in 2023

    Top US general said it will be 'very difficult’ to remove Russian forces from Ukraine in 2023.Source: PBS News Hour

  • Unidentified object flying over Mexican soccer stadium was of 'nonhuman origin,' famous ufologist claims

    Mexico's most-famous ufologist Jaime Maussan weighed in on the photo of a recent purported UFO in Juárez, calling it "a ship of nonhuman origin."

  • Why teenage girls are on the front line of the trans war

    “My daughter has decided to identify as ‘male’. She is 13. She decided this and told me the day after a PSHE [personal, social, health and economic education] day in Year 8.” Nottinghamshire.

  • Herbert, Chargers go into offseason with plenty of questions

    COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert finally made it to the playoffs in his third year with the Los Angeles Chargers, only to see the season end again in excruciating fashion. Despite going 10-7 in the regular season, the Chargers will stew after blowing the third-largest lead in postseason history. The Bolts had a 27-0 second-quarter lead over Jacksonville in last Saturday’s AFC wild-card round game, only to collapse in the second half and fall to the Jaguars 31-30. “I think we’ve got a lot

  • Canucks coach Boudreau emotional amid rumours of coaching change

    VANCOUVER — Rumours of an imminent change behind the Vancouver Canucks bench haven't escaped current head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I'd be a fool not to say that I don't know what's going on," Boudreau said Friday. "But … you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is." Tears welled in his eyes as he spoke. Talk of Boudreau's departure have circulated since the beginning of the season when the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an ugly 0-5-2 start. Boudreau was hired on Dec. 6, 2021 to

  • Mahomes aims to lead Chiefs to 5th straight AFC title game

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ask any coach or player around the NFL and they are bound to tell you that the speed of the game picks up when the playoffs arrive. There is no longer time to think on the field; decisions more often are made by in-the-moment instincts rather than carefully crafted game plans. Perhaps that is why Patrick Mahomes thrives in the postseason. Whether it be his preponderance of no-look passes, crazy side-arm slings or the myriad other ways that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterba

  • Damar Hamlin gets call of support from New York Gov. Hochul

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin gained support from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday. The two spoke by phone, with Hochul posting a note on her Twitter account referring to Hamlin as “an inspiration.” Hochul added that she let him know “the hopes and prayers of 20 million New Yorkers have been with him throughout his recovery,” and closed the message with #LoveForDamar. Hamlin, who is from the Pittsburgh area, replied by writing it was good meeting Hochul and he

  • South Africa scores 29 straight points in beating Canada at HSBC New Zealand Sevens

    HAMILTON, New Zealand — Canada's men had a rough start at the HSBC New Zealand Sevens on Friday, beaten 34-5 by South Africa and 29-14 by Argentina. Second-ranked South Africa recorded 29 straight points en route to the opening Pool D win. The 13th-ranked Canadians regrouped and put on a better show against No. 8 Argentina but conceded three late tries. They were rewarded in their final game of the day, downing No. 12 Spain 12-5. The Canadians open the second day of play against No. 14 Kenya and

  • Ex-Coyotes Strome, Kuemper lead Capitals past Arizona 4-0

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper stopped 27 shots and Dylan Strome scored twice to lead the Washington Capitals over the Arizona Coyotes 4-0 Thursday night. Sonny Milano and Tom Wilson each had a goal for the Capitals, who have won nine of their last 10 road games. Arizona has dropped 10 of 11 overall. The Coyotes halted a nine-game losing streak by beating Detroit on Tuesday. Kuemper, who played for the Coyotes from 2017-21, improved to 6-1-3 against his former team. “I really enjoyed my time

  • Canada's World Cup-bound men's basketball team to play Spain, Argentina in friendlies

    TORONTO — Canada's men's basketball team will play exhibition games against Spain and Argentina this summer in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Canadians, who have clinched a World Cup berth and are 10-0 in qualifying, will play host Spain on Aug. 17 and Argentina on Aug. 18 in Granada. Players will gather in Toronto for training camp in early August to begin World Cup preparations. Canada secured its World Cup berth with a 94-56 win over Venezuela on Nov. 11 in Edmonton. Canada conc

  • Thomas, Saad spark Blues in 5-2 win over Predators

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robert Thomas and Brendan Saad each had a goal and an assist, sending the St. Louis Blues to a 5-2 victory Thursday night over the Nashville Predators. Jordan Binnington made 24 saves and tied Grant Fuhr for fourth place in Blues history with 108 career wins. Brayden Schenn, Jordan Kyrou and Alexey Toropchenko also scored for St. Louis. Colton Sissons, playing in his 500th NHL game, and Mattias Ekholm scored for Nashville. The Blues went ahead 1-0 on Schenn's wrister 11 seconds

  • Guardians' Naylor: "Baby" gesture not aimed at Yankees

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Josh Naylor's postseason “baby” has grown into something more than he intended. Cleveland's fiery first baseman insists he wasn't taunting New York pitcher Gerrit Cole or the Yankees in last season's playoffs with an emotional home run celebration in Game 4 of the American League Division Series. That's when he rounded first base after connecting, playfully swinging his arms as if rocking a baby and appeared to scream a vulgarity toward Cole. Three months later, Naylor says his

  • Young, Hawks beat Doncic, Mavs 130-122 for 4th straight win

    DALLAS (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 30 points, Trae Young had 18 points and 12 assists in another matchup with Luka Doncic and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Dallas Mavericks 130-122 on Wednesday night. John Collins added 19 points as the Hawks won a season-best fourth consecutive game to get over .500 (23-22) for the first time since Dec. 27. Doncic scored 30 points but fell to 4-3 in head-to-head meetings with Young since they were traded for each other as top-five picks on draft night in 2018. D

  • Edmonton Elks sign defensive back Harry, receiver Vandervoort to contract extensions

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks signed defensive back Jamie Harry and receiver Danny Vandervoort to one-year contract extensions Tuesday. Both players are Canadians. Harry appeared in nine games for Edmonton last season after being released by the B.C. Lions. Vandervoort suited up for all 18 regular-season contests in 2022, registering eight receptions for 75 yards. A former B.C. Lion, Vandervoort has 12 catches for 154 yards and three touchdowns in 57 career regular-season games. This report by Th

  • Coyotes beat Red Wings 4-3 in shootout to end 9-game skid

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz and Nick Bjugstad scored on Arizona’s first two shootout attempts and the Coyotes beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Tuesday night to end a nine-game losing streak. Bjugstad, Travis Boyd and Dylan Guenther scored in regulation for the Coyotes. Lawson Crouse had three assists, and Connor Ingram made 37 saves. The Coyotes fell behind 3-1 early in the third period before Boyd and Guenther scored 1:10 apart to force overtime. “We're going to play a full 60 minutes no