WRAPUP 1-Protest calls in Myanmar grow, a week after coup

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Opponents of Myanmar's coup called formore protests and work stoppages on Monday after tens ofthousands of people joined weekend demonstrations against theremoval and detention of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi a weekago.

Protests that swept the country on Sunday were the biggestsince a 2007 Saffron Revolution led by Buddhist monks thathelped prompt democratic reforms that were upended by the Feb. 1coup.

"Marchers from every corner of Yangon, please come outpeacefully and join the people's meeting," activist Ei ThinzarMaung posted on Facebook, using VPN networks to rally protestersdespite a junta attempt to ban the social media network.

The location and time would be announced later, said theformer student leader, who has emerged as one of the faces ofthe new protest movement.

So far gatherings have been peaceful, unlike bloodycrackdowns during previous widespread protests in 1988 and 2007.A convoy of military trucks was seen passing into Yangon late onSunday, raising fears that could change.

Reuters has been unable to contact the junta for comment onthe protests and state television has not mentioned them.

CALLS FOR WORK STOPPAGES

The government lifted a day-long internet ban at the weekendthat prompted even more anger in a country fearful of returningto the isolation and even greater poverty before a transition todemocracy began in 2011.

Activists Maung Saungkha and Thet Swe Win posted on theirFacebook pages that police had been to search for them at theirhomes, but that they were not there and were still free.

In addition to the street protests, a campaign of civildisobedience has begun, first with doctors and joined by someteachers and other government workers.

"We request government staff from all departments not toattend work from Monday," said activist Min Ko Naing, a veteranof the demonstrations in 1988 that first brought Suu Kyi toprominence.

She won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991 for campaigning fordemocracy, and spent nearly 15 years under house arrest duringdecades of struggling to end almost half a century of army rule.

Suu Kyi, 75, has been kept incommunicado since army chiefMin Aung Hlaing seized power in the early hours of Feb. 1.

Suu Kyi faces charges of illegally importing sixwalkie-talkies and is being held in police detention forinvestigation until Feb. 15. Her lawyer said he has not beenallowed to see her.

The coup has drawn international condemnation. The UnitedNations Security Council called for the release of Suu Kyi andother detainees last week and the United States is consideringtargeted sanctions.

"Protesters in Myanmar continue to inspire the world asactions spread throughout the country," Thomas Andrews, theUnited Nations special rapporteur on Myanmar said on Twitter."Myanmar is rising up to free all who have been detained andreject military dictatorship once and for all. We are with you."

