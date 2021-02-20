WRAPUP 1-Myanmar's minorities to protest in show of unity against coup

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Members of Myanmar ethnic groups willprotest on Saturday in a show of opposition to the coup thatousted the government of Aung San Suu Kyi, despite somemisgivings about her commitment to their aspirations forautonomy, organisers said.

Protests against the Feb. 1 coup that overthrew the electedgovernment of the veteran democracy campaigner have taken placeacross the diverse country, despite a military promise to hold anew election and hand power to the winner.

A young woman protester died on Friday after being shot inthe head last week as police dispersed a crowd in the capital,Naypyitaw, the first death among opponents of the coup in thedemonstrations. The army says one policeman has died of injuriessustained in a protest.

Protesters are demanding the restoration of the electedgovernment, the release of Suu Kyi and others and the scrappingof a 2008 constitution, drawn up under military supervision,that gives the army a decisive role in politics.

Ke Jung, a youth leader from the Naga minority and organiserof the Saturday protest by the minorities in the main city ofYangon, said the protesters were also demanding a federalsystem.

"We can't form a federal country under dictatorship. Wecan't accept the junta," he told Reuters.

The protests have been more peaceful than the bloodilysuppressed demonstrations during nearly 50 years of directmilitary rule up to 2011.

But police have fired rubber bullets several times to breakup crowds, as well as water cannon and catapults.

In addition to the protests, a civil disobedience campaignhas paralysed much government business.

Myanmar has experienced insurgencies by ethnic minorityfactions since shortly after its independence from Britain in1948 and the army has long held itself to be the onlyinstitution capable of preserving national unity.

Suu Kyi, 75, like the top generals, is a member of themajority Burman community.

'STAND TOGETHER'

Ke Jung said some minority parties were not committed to themovement against the coup.

"It's a reflection of how Aung San Suu Kyi failed to buildalliances with ethnic political parties," he said.

"However, we must win this fight. We stand together with thepeople. We will fight until the end of dictatorship."

Salai Mon Boi, a youth leader from the Chin minority, saidthe Saturday protest, which happened to fall on Chin NationalDay, was focused on four demands: getting rid of theconstitution, ending dictatorship, a federal system and therelease of all leaders.

"There are some people who don't like NLD but we're nottalking about the NLD," he said, referring to Suu Kyi's NationalLeague for Democracy (NLD).

The army seized back power after alleging fraud in Nov. 8elections that the NLD swept, detaining her and others. Theelectoral commission had dismissed the allegations of fraud.

The United States, Britain, Canada and New Zealand haveannounced limited sanctions, with a focus on military leaders,including banning travel and freezing assets.

Japan and India have joined Western countries in calling fordemocracy to be restored quickly.

The junta has not reacted to the new sanctions. On Tuesday,an army spokesman told a news conference that sanctions had beenexpected.

There is little history of Myanmar's generals giving in toforeign pressure and they have closer ties to neighbouring Chinaand to Russia, which have taken a softer approach than longcritical Western countries.

Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing was already under sanctionsfrom Western countries following the 2017 crackdown on theMuslim Rohingya minority.

Myanmar's Assistance Association for Political Prisonerssaid 546 people had been detained, with 46 released, as ofFriday.

Suu Kyi faces a charge of violating a Natural DisasterManagement Law as well as charges of illegally importing sixwalkie talkie radios. Her next court appearance has been set forMarch 1.(Reporting by Reuters staff; Writing by Robert Birsel; Editingby Lincoln Feast.)