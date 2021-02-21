WRAPUP 1-Myanmar police arrest actor after two killed in protests

* Actor Lu Min took part in protests

* Group says 569 people have been arrested

* U.S. 'deeply concerned' by violence

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Myanmar police arrested a famous actorwanted for supporting opposition to a Feb. 1 coup, his wife saidon Sunday, hours after two people were killed when police andsoldiers fired to disperse protests in the second city ofMandalay.

The violence in Mandalay on Saturday was the bloodiest dayin more than two weeks of demonstrations in cities and townsacross Myanmar demanding an end to military rule and the releasefrom detention of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others.

The demonstrations and a civil disobedience campaign ofstrikes and disruptions show no sign of dying down withopponents of the military sceptical of an army promise to hold anew election and hand power to the winner.

The actor, Lu Min, was one of six celebrities who the armysaid on Wednesday were wanted under an anti-incitement law forencouraging civil servants to join in the protest. The chargescan carry a two-year prison sentence.

Lu Min has taken part in several protests in Yangon.

His wife, Khin Sabai Oo, said in a video posted on hisFacebook page that police had come to their home in Yangon andtaken him away.

"They forced open the door and took him away and didn't tellme where they were taking him. I couldn’t stop them. They didn’ttell me."

Military spokesman Zaw Min Tun, who is also the spokesmanfor the new military council, has not responded to repeatedattempts by Reuters to contact him by telephone for comment.

An activist group, the Assistance Association for PoliticalPrisoners, said on Saturday 569 people have been arrested,charged or sentenced in connection with the coup.

In another incident in Yangon on Saturday night, a nightwatchman was shot and killed. The Burmese service of Radio FreeAsia said police had shot him but it was not clear why.

Communities have been posting more guards in fear of sweepsby the security forces.

'DEEPLY CONCERNED'

The more than two weeks of protests had been largelypeaceful, unlike previous episodes of opposition during nearlyhalf a century of direct military rule, which ended in 2011.

Members of ethnic minorities, poets, rappers and transportworkers marched on Saturday in various places, but tensionescalated quickly in Mandalay where police and soldiersconfronted striking shipyard workers.

Some of the demonstrators fired catapults at police as theyplayed cat and mouse through riverside streets. Police respondedwith tear gas and gunfire, and witnesses said they found thecartridges of live rounds and rubber bullets on the ground.

Two people were shot and killed and 20 were wounded, said KoAung, a leader of the Parahita Darhi volunteer emergencyservice.

Police were not available for comment.

A young woman protester, Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing, died onFriday after being shot in the head last week as policedispersed a crowd in the capital, Naypyitaw, the first deathamong anti-coup demonstrators.

The army says one policeman has died of injuries sustainedin a protest.

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said the UnitedStates was "deeply concerned" by reports that security forceshad fired on protesters and continued to detain and harassdemonstrators and others.

"We stand with the people of Burma," Price wrote on Twitter.Myanmar is also known as Burma.

Britain said it would consider further action against thoseinvolved in violence against protesters, and the French foreignministry called the violence "unacceptable."

"The shooting of peaceful protesters in Myanmar is beyondthe pale," British foreign minister Dominic Raab said onTwitter. "We will consider further action, with ourinternational partners, against those crushing democracy &choking dissent."

The United States, Britain, Canada and New Zealand haveannounced limited sanctions since the coup, with a focus onmilitary leaders.

State television MRTV's evening news broadcast made nomention of the protests or casualties.

The army seized back power after alleging fraud in Nov. 8elections that Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy swept,detaining her and others. The electoral commission had dismissedthe fraud complaints.

Nevertheless, the army says its action is within theconstitution and is supported by a majority of the people. Themilitary has blamed protesters for instigating violence.

Suu Kyi faces a charge of violating a Natural DisasterManagement Law as well as illegally importing six walkie-talkieradios. Her next court appearance is on March 1.(Reporting by Reuters staff; Writing by Robert Birsel and RosRussell; Editing by William Mallard)