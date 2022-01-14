WRAPUP 1-Investors wary on bank growth despite executives' optimism

·3 min read

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - While big U.S. bank bosses were optimistic on the economic outlook on Friday, pointing to an uptick in some lending businesses and a jump in consumer spending, investors were skeptical on the growth outlook for the sector.

JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo & Co, bellwethers of the U.S. economy, reported combined profits of $19 billion for the fourth quarter, each comfortably beating analyst estimates.

However, analysts noted that the beats were helped by reserve releases and other one-off items and that underlying performances were less compelling.

Bank shares across the board were down 2.1%, with only Wells Fargo bucking the trend amongst the top six, amid worries over a decline in trading revenues and loan growth.

"Investors are concerned about where growth is going to come from," said Viola Risk Advisors bank analyst David Hendler. "There doesn't seem to be much sizzle in the forward quarters."

Bank executives said the U.S. economy is still on a healthy trajectory, despite headwinds including the wave of Omicron infections, 7% inflation https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-consumer-prices-increase-strongly-december-2022-01-12, and supply chain bottlenecks.

While loan growth, a key metric watched by analysts, was mixed, consumer lending and spending were up, they pointed out.

"The consumer is very strong," JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon told analysts. "Despite ... Omicron, in spite of supply chains, 2021 was one of the best growth years ever," he said.

Average loans at JPMorgan, the country's largest lender, rose 6% year-on-year, while combined debit and credit card spend was up 26%. At Wells Fargo, loans were down 3% year-on-year but grew 5% during the second half of 2021, boosted by its consumer and commercial portfolios.

Overall lending was flat at Citigroup partly because corporations are still flush with cash and have other financing options, said Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason, but loan balances on Citigroup-branded cards in North America were up 3% from a year earlier and spending was 24% higher.

Bank of America Corp, the country's other major consumer lender, reports earnings on Wednesday. "What we are seeing across the three major banks that reported today is not only a decent environment for loan growth in the 4th quarter but management teams' optimistic this will continue into 2022," said Jason Ware, chief investment officer for Albion Financial Group, which holds JPMorgan shares.

Still, investors worry that rising inflation could hurt consumer spending, while loan growth may not be strong enough to outpace deposit growth, meaning banks may not fully benefit from a steepening yield curve as benchmark rates rise.

"It gives the notion the economy isn't as strong as we thought it was," said Keith Buchanan, portfolio manager at Globalt in Atlanta.

EXPENSES, TRADING

Inflationary pressures also weighed on expenses as banks face cutthroat hiring competition and are being forced to pay more to recruit and keep talent, executives said.

"Hiring has been very competitive across the business," said Citigroup's Mason. "We have seen some pressure in what one has to pay to attract talent."

The Wall Street businesses of JPMorgan and Citigroup fared mostly as expected, with both reporting big declines in trading. That was cushioned by another stellar quarter for deals.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley, Wall Street's other trading giants, will report next week, offering further clues on how the trading environment may look through the remainder of the year.

Analysts expect a further normalization as the Fed slows and eventually stops its asset purchases entirely.

"You're not going to have the fixed income trading boom that you had in the lower rates environment, with corporations rushing to refinance at lower rates," said Hendler. (Additional reporting by Matt Scuffham, Megan Davies, Elizabeth Dilts, David Henry, Noor Zainab Hussain, Niket Nishant and Sinead Carew Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • FuboTV acquires Canadian rights to English Premier League

    TORONTO — FuboTV, a streaming service that offers sports and entertainment programming, has secured Canadian rights to the English Premier League for the next three seasons starting this summer. The deal runs through the 2024-2025 season, covering 380 matches each season. The EPL rights in Canada currently belong to DAZN Canada, another streaming service. FuboTV already has the Canadian rights to Italy's Serie A and Coppa Italia as well as home matches of Mexico's Club Deportivo Guadalajara (Chi

  • NHL unveils 2022 All-Star Game captains, rosters

    This year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas will feature the skills competition on February 4, followed by a four-team 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.

  • Herbert's heroics not enough as Chargers fall, miss playoffs

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brandon Staley is disappointed he won’t get to see, in his mind, one of the best players in the NFL in the playoffs. Justin Herbert played like one of the NFL's finest when the Los Angeles Chargers needed him most. But, it wasn’t enough. The second-year quarterback and last season's offensive rookie of the year threw a season-high 64 times, finishing with 383 yards and three touchdowns in the Chargers’ 35-32 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night that eliminated them from

  • Seahawks face changes after first losing season in a decade

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — After the first losing season in more than a decade it seems as if there will, or should, be changes coming for the Seattle Seahawks. The unknown is how deep those changes will go and how involved owner Jody Allen will be with the direction moving forward. Could they be massive and possibly include head coach Pete Carroll, general manager John Schneider, or quarterback Russell Wilson? Maybe. More likely is that there are superficial tweaks and the group that has led Seattle

  • Despite limited preparation, Canada cricketers says they are ready for U-19 World Cup

    Winter and the pandemic complicated Canadian preparations for the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup in the West Indies. But captain Mihir Patel says spirits are high as the Canadians prepare for their opening match Saturday against the United Arab Emirates in Basseterre, the St. Kitts and Nevis capital. "The mood is great in the team," said Patel. "Everyone's really excited and ready to go. We've had a few good practice sessions and a couple of useful practice games." The 19-year-old from Mar

  • China's Tianjin on partial lockdown after omicron found

    BEIJING (AP) — The numbers are small, but the major port of Tianjin may be facing China's first local outbreak of omicron of any size, less than a month before the Winter Olympics open in nearby Beijing. State broadcaster CCTV said the government has divided Tianjin and its 14 million residents into three levels of restrictions, starting with lockdown areas where people are not allowed to leave their homes at all. In control areas, each household is allowed to have one family member leave to buy

  • Figure skating duo didn't make Olympic team, coach says they'll come back stronger

    Although figure skating team Evelyn Walsh and Trennt Michaud didn't qualify for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics next month, their coach is confident that the pair will deliver in their future performances. The pair came in second place in the senior round at the National Figure Skating Championships in Ottawa on Saturday, with Vanessa James and Eric Radford being named for the Olympics instead. The James-Radford duo finished in fourth-place in the short program on Friday and will represent Cana

  • Ken Holland: Oilers have in-house solutions, but there's interest in Evander Kane

    Ken Holland defended his moves, his coach, and his team amid an ugly in-season slide, while also leaving the door open for Evander Kane.

  • Saskatoon's Clark looks to improve on silver medal at the Beijing Olympics

    Emily Clark is going back to the Beijing Olympics. The Saskatoon athlete was one of the 23 players named to Canada's Olympic women's hockey team. Clark, who also competed in the 2018 games where Canada won silver, is the only skater from Saskatchewan to make the team. She spoke with Saskatoon Morning's Leisha Grebinski on Wednesday morning. Here is part of their conversation, edited for length and clarity: Grebinski: What was going through your mind when you heard your name called as a member of

  • Blues score 2 power-play goals in last minute, top Stars 2-1

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Kyrou and Ryan O’Reilly scored power-play goals in the final minute, rallying the St. Louis Blues over the Dallas Stars 2-1 on Sunday. Kyrou won it with 29 seconds left. O’Reilly tied it at 1-all with 47 seconds to go while the Blues had a 6-on-4 advantage. It was the first time in franchise history the Blues scored twice in the last minute to win. “It was definitely very fun to be a part of,” Kyrou said. “It doesn’t happen too often, coming back in the last minute.” This

  • Wild-card debate ramps up ahead of Scotties Tournament of Hearts

    Add a fresh round of debate to a Canadian curling scene that has had no shortage of juicy storylines of late. The oft-discussed wild-card setup at the national championships took centre stage again Monday with the release of updated rankings that appeared to determine the play-in game matchup at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. Nothing has been finalized yet by Curling Canada, which is also expected to make a joint announcement with the Canadian Olympic Committee this week on who will wear the

  • Raiders get past turmoil, face AFC champ Bengals in playoffs

    LAS VEGAS (10-7) at CINCINNATI (10-7) Saturday, 4:35 p.m. EST, NBC BETTING LINE: Bengals by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Raiders 8-9; Bengals 10-7. SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 21-12. LAST MEETING: Bengals beat Raiders 32-13 on Nov. 21 in Las Vegas. LAST WEEK: Raiders beat Chargers 35-32, OT; Bengals lost to Browns 21-16. RAIDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (28), PASS (6), SCORING (18). RAIDERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (14), RUSH (19), PASS (13), SCORING (26). BENGALS OFFEN

  • Clanachan to step down as CPL commissioner, looks to bring expansion team to Windsor

    TORONTO — David Clanachan is stepping down as commissioner of the Canadian Premier League to spearhead the launch of an expansion club in the Windsor/Essex County region. The league announced Monday that Clanachan has been been awarded exclusive rights for a CPL expansion club in his hometown, contingent on delivering a soccer-specific stadium and "other expansion criteria to league standards." The eight-team CPL, which wrapped up its third season last month with Pacific FC crowned champion, alr

  • NFC West title brings no solace to Rams after loss to 49ers

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Jalen Ramsey wasn't in any mood to celebrate the Los Angeles Rams' first NFC West Division title since 2018, not after the Rams blew a 17-point, second-quarter lead. Shortly after Seattle defeated Arizona — ensuring the Rams would capture the division — Matthew Stafford threw an interception to San Francisco's Ambry Thomas to wrap up the 49ers' 27-24 overtime victory. Ramsey cut off a reporter in mid-sentence with a stern “nope” when asked if there was any silver lining

  • Five to watch: Canada boasts Paralympic stars on the ice and snow

    The dust has barely settled on the Tokyo Paralympics, and the Winter Paralympics in Beijing are just 50 days from opening. The Canadian team captured 28 medals -- eight gold, four silver and 16 bronze -- four years ago at the Pyeongchang Paralympics, and hopes to improve on that number when the Games open on March 4. COVID-19 is a factor, as Canada has faced tighter restrictions to competing and training than many other countries, which was evident in the 21 medals Canada won at the Summer Paral

  • Antetokounmpo has triple-double, Bucks rip Warriors 118-99

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and had his third triple-double of the season to help Milwaukee rout the Golden State Warriors 118-99 on Thursday night in Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer's return from the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols. Antetokounmpo had 12 rebounds and 11 assists for his 28th career triple-double. Budenholzer missed four games while in the health and safety protocols, with assistant Darvin Ham taking over as acting head coach. The Bucks went 1-3. Khris Middleton

  • Vikings players look forward to new atmosphere, culture

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Over the past 16 years, Rick Spielman had the biggest hand in crafting Minnesota's roster. Mike Zimmer ran the team for the past eight seasons. The Vikings have been shaped by those two leaders' philosophies and voices longer than the careers of almost all their players, but the dual firing of Spielman and Zimmer on Monday means the atmosphere and culture around the football operation will be undergoing a significant shift. For all the competency the Vikings enjoyed on the fie

  • Is Pascal Siakam the 3rd best power forward in the East?

    A few seasons ago, Pascal Siakam was dubbed one of the best at his position in the NBA. Since the NBA bubble in 2020, the 27-year-old's talent has been questioned. This season is a different story, though. Siakam has shown he's back to his All-Star form and in the conversation as one of the best power forwards in the league.

  • Cavaliers add former NBA guard José Calderón to front office

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers are bringing back former guard José Calderón as a special advisor in their front office. Calderón played 14 seasons in the NBA, spending the 2017-18 season in Cleveland as the Cavs made their fourth straight trip to the Finals. The 40-year-old was with the Detroit Pistons in 2018-19. After retiring, he worked with the National Basketball Players Association as an assistant to NBPA executive director Michele Roberts and a senior management team on union st

  • Homan, Morris selected to represent Canada in mixed doubles curling at Beijing Olympics

    A waiting game many curlers and curling fans alike across Canada have been wanting to be over, has finally ended. Thursday morning, Curling Canada, with the assistance of Own the Podium and the Canadian Olympic Committee, announced Rachel Homan and John Morris as the mixed doubles team for Canada competing at the Beijing Olympics. The selection process became necessary when last month's Olympic trials in Manitoba were cancelled because of the threat of COVID-19. Homan, who skipped her four-perso