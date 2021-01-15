WRAPUP 1-European vaccine shipments fall short as Turkey, China race ahead

Francesco Guarascio
·4 min read

* About a third of EU governments cite 'insufficient' doses

* Pfizer says there will be 'temporary impact' on shipments

* Biden seeks to reverse Trump's 'dismal failure' on COVID-19

By Francesco Guarascio

BRUSSELS, Jan 15 (Reuters) - European Union nations are receiving fewer-than-expected doses of coronavirus vaccines as U.S. pharmaceutical firm Pfizer slows shipments while Turkey, China and Indonesia race ahead with inoculations to stem surging worldwide infections.

Spooked by a fast-spreading variant first detected in Britain, governments in Europe have imposed tighter and longer lockdowns and curbs. They are pinning hopes on vaccines being rolled out across the continent.

But even when inoculations start en masse, the effects are not expected for months or until most people within a population get the shot.

The vaccine developed by Pfizer with German partner BioNTech started being delivered in the EU at the end of December. U.S. biotech firm Moderna began delivering its shot this week.

Yet about one third of the 27 EU governments cited "insufficient" doses at a video conference of health ministers on Wednesday, a person who attended the virtual meeting told Reuters.

Pfizer initially said deliveries were proceeding according to agreed schedule.

But later it said there would be a temporary impact on shipments in late January to early February caused by changes to manufacturing processes to boost production, not due to super-cold storage temperatures.

Belgium said it expected to receive only around half of the planned doses of the Pfizer vaccine in January due to a logistical issue. Lithuania said it was told this week its supplies would be halved until mid-February.

Pfizer said modifications to the manufacturing process will require additional regulatory approvals.

"Although this will temporarily impact shipments in late January to early February, it will provide a significant increase in doses available for patients in late February and March," Pfizer said in a statement.

Pfizer and BioNTech have two contracts with the EU for the supply of up to 600 million doses this year. They have agreed to deliver 75 million doses in the second quarter and more later in the year.

It was unclear how many doses can be distributed in the first three months.

UNEVEN DELIVERIES

Moderna has committed to delivering 10 million doses by the end of March and 35 million each in the second and third quarter. Another 80 million doses are also to be delivered this year but without a clear timetable yet.

The Pfizer holdup aside, deliveries do not seem to be proceeding evenly across the continent.

Germany, with a population of 83 million, said it will receive nearly 4 million Pfizer doses by the end of January.

Romania, with a population four times smaller, says it expects to receive only 600,000 doses in the same period. Bulgaria, with less than one tenth of Germany's population, expects to receive only about 60,000 Pfizer shots in January, in proportion much less than Germany.

A spokesman for the EU Commission said national timetables partly depended on contracts signed by each state. It was not clear whether all governments had ordered their full allocation.

Turkey, not an EU member, said it had vaccinated more than 500,000 people in the first two days of administering shots developed by China's Sinovac Biotech, among the fastest rollouts in the world.

"We are an experienced country in implementing nationwide inoculation programmes ... We will win the battle with the pandemic together," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted.

Rising infections are turning up the heat on China to strengthen its pace of vaccination.

In the first nine days of January, about 4.5 million doses were given nationwide, exceeding the roughly 1.5 million given from July to November, Reuters calculations based on official data show. By Jan. 13, more than 10 million doses were given.

As of Jan. 4, a unit of Chinese vaccine maker Sinopharm had shipped over 10 million doses domestically, while Sinovac had delivered more than 7 million as of Jan. 10.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo received a first vaccine shot supplied by Sinovac Bitoech to kick off a drive to inoculate two thirds of the country's 270 million population.

Unlike many countries, Indonesia intends to inoculate its working population first, partly because it does not have enough data from clinical trials on CoronaVac’s efficacy on older people.

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will on Friday outline his plan to ramp up vaccinations after an early rollout by the Trump administration which he called "a dismal failure".

Biden has promised to get 100 million vaccine shots into the arms of Americans during his first 100 days in office.

(Reporting by Reuters bureaux across the world; Writing by Nick Macfie; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Latest Stories

  • Sources: DJ LeMahieu nearing agreement to re-sign with Yankees

    The Yankees' best player over the past two years is nearing a deal to re-sign in New York, sources tell Yahoo Sports.

  • 10 things: Raptors win ugly against Hornets to snap 2-game losing streak

    It wasn't pretty at all, but the Toronto Raptors picked up their third win of the season against the middling Charlotte Hornets.

  • Connor McDavid burns Canucks with hat trick in Oilers win

    Connor McDavid and the rest of the Edmonton Oilers big guns, embarrassed in their home opener, feasted Thursday on the Vancouver Canucks.

  • 'Electric' Laine's 3-point night earns Jets OT win over Flames

    Patrik Laine scored his second goal of the game in overtime as the Winnipeg Jets started their season with a 4-3 win over the Flames on Thursday.

  • Jets hire 49ers DC Robert Saleh as next head coach

    The Jets have landed one of the biggest names on the coaching market.

  • Charles Barkley, Shaq react to James Harden's trade to the Nets during 'NBA on TNT'

    "KD went from the Splash Brothers to the Dribble Brothers."

  • Masters champ facing extradition after arrest

    Brazil's federal police arrested Argentine golfer Angel Cabrera on Thursday for extradition to his homeland to face charges for several crimes.

  • Kyle Lowry reveals Yuta Watanabe's nickname

    Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry has liked what he's seen from Yuta Watanabe, spoke fondly about the 26-year-old's play and reveals the nickname the team has for him.

  • NFL Divisional Round: Packers-Rams preview, live stream, playoff schedule

    It's a classic in the making as Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers' offense face off against Jalen Ramsey and the Los Angeles Rams' defense.

  • Can the Jets or Habs drag a big dog out of Columbus?

    A divorce between Pierre-Luc Dubois and the Blue Jackets seems imminent, and a lot of NHL teams should be jumping at the chance to acquire the star center.

  • 'They're going to be a force': Leafs coach sees brighter days ahead for Senators

    Sheldon Keefe doesn't expect the Ottawa Senators to be doormats much longer.

  • Laurent Duvernay-Tardif still planning to resume NFL career with Chiefs

    Duvernay-Tardif says he's finding it increasingly difficult to be a fan after he opted out of the NFL season to work the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Barcelona delays presidential elections because of pandemic

    BARCELONA, Spain — Barcelona’s presidential elections have been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, the club said Friday. Barcelona said the Jan. 24 elections were delayed because of “mobility restrictions decreed by the Catalan government in the current context of (the coronavirus) pandemic.” “The current epidemiological situation does not make it possible to authorize the movement outside the municipality to members who do not have a polling station in their municipality on Jan. 24, given the high mobility this would entail," the club said. Barcelona said it has asked the Catalan government to allow voting by mail, "a request that the government has undertaken to study.” A new date for the elections has not been set. The three candidates running for the club's presidency are Joan Laporta, Víctor Font and Toni Freixa. Barcelona has been led by a caretaker board since former president Josep Bartomeu resigned in October while facing the possibility of being ousted in a no-confidence motion supported by thousands of club members furious after the team’s poor performances and the club’s bad financial situation. Barcelona lost to Bayern Munich 8-2 in the Champions League quarterfinals in August, and its soaring debt forced the club to practically give away veterans like Luis Suárez to slash its salary burden. Lionel Messi later asked to leave the club but had his request denied. Barcelona plays Athletic Bilbao on Sunday in the Spanish Super Cup final. The team trails Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid in the Spanish league. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Tommy Tuberville erroneously thinks Joe Biden's inauguration could be pushed back due to COVID-19

    The United States Constitution says that presidents are sworn in on Jan. 20.

  • Rooney gets Derby manager's job permanently, stops playing

    DERBY, England — Wayne Rooney now has the Derby job on a permanent basis after England’s record goal-scorer retired from playing and received a contract through 2023 to manage the second division team. The 35-year-old former Manchester United captain, who took temporary charge of Derby in November, is now focusing on his coaching career. “Despite other offers I knew instinctively Derby County was the place for me," Rooney said Friday. “I can promise everyone involved in the club and all our fans, my staff and I will leave no stone unturned in achieving the potential I have witnessed over the last 12 months of this historic football club.” Rooney returned to England after a stint at DC United to last January join a Derby team that has been out of the Premier League since 2008. “Our recent upturn in results under Wayne was married together with some positive performances, notably the 2-0 home win over Swansea City and the 4-0 victory at Birmingham City,” Derby CEO Stephen Pearce said. “During that nine-game run we also dramatically improved their defensive record and registered five clean sheets in the process, while in the attacking third we became more effective and ruthless too. “Those foundations have provided a platform for the club to build on in the second half of the season under Wayne’s guidance.” Rooney scored a record 253 goals for United after moving from Everton as an 18-year-old in 2004, winning the Premier League title five times, the FA Cup once, the League Cup three times, the Champions League once and the Europa League in his last season there. The striker not only overtook Bobby Charlton as United’s record goal-scorer but he also eclipsed the World Cup winner with England, scoring 53 goals in 120 appearances. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • NBA Fact or Fiction: The fixed Sixers, Kyrie Irving retirement talk and Jerami Grant's All-Star case

    Each week during the 2020-21 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into three of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.

  • The Draymond Generation: Why undersized bruisers are ideal in today's NBA

    Fat has become strength in hiding, the ideal weapon for a role player in the modern NBA. 

  • EleVen by Venus Williams introduces Forest Star collection, promising mini drops leading up to next month's Australian Open

    The Australian Open begins on February 8 and will conclude on February 21.

  • Clemson WR Justyn Ross returning in 2021 after missing 2020 season with spinal injury

    Ross caught 17 TDs across the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the Tigers.

  • Auckland City out of Club World Cup, cites NZ virus measures

    ZURICH — Coronavirus restrictions in New Zealand have caused next month’s Club World Cup to shrink from seven teams to six. Auckland City told FIFA on Friday it could no longer represent Oceania at the tournament in Qatar because of the “COVID-19 pandemic and related quarantine measures required by the New Zealand authorities.” FIFA said the requirements in New Zealand “in relation to isolation and quarantine” go beyond the soccer body’s remit. Auckland’s absence means Qatari champion Al-Duhail will get a bye into the second round. The six-team tournament draw will be made at FIFA headquarters in Zurich on Tuesday. New Zealand is also working with FIFA to co-host the 2023 Women’s World Cup with Australia. New Zealand, led by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, has won wide acclaim for combating the pandemic. The nation of 5 million people has registered only 25 deaths because of COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University. FIFA also praised Qatar, which hosted the latter stages of the Asian Champions League last year. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press