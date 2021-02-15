WRAPUP 1-Armoured vehicles deployed to major Myanmar cities after mass protests
Feb 15 (Reuters) - Security forces in Myanmar deployed witharmoured vehicles in major cities and cut internet access onMonday after protests over this month's coup and the detentionof elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi drew hundreds of thousandsonto the streets.
Suu Kyi's detention on charges of illegally importing sixwalkie-talkie radios is due to expire on Monday. Her lawyer,Khin Maung Zaw, could not be reached for comment on what was setto happen.
Police opened fire to disperse protesters at a power plantin northern Myanmar on Sunday during a ninth day of anti-coupdemonstrations against the Feb 1 coup, which derailed theSoutheast country's tentative transition to democracy.
As well as mass protests around the country, the militaryrulers are facing a strike by government workers, part of acivil disobedience movement that is crippling many of thefunctions of government.
Soldiers were deployed to power plants in the northern stateof Kachin, leading to a confrontation with demonstrators, someof whom said they believed the army intended to cut off theelectricity.
The security forces fired to disperse protesters outside oneplant in Kachin's state capital Myitkyina, footage broadcastlive on Facebook showed, although it was not clear if they wereusing rubber bullets or live fire.
On Sunday evening, armoured vehicles appeared in thecommercial capital of Yangon, Myitkyina and Sittwe, the capitalof Rakhine state, the first large-scale rollout of such vehiclesacross the country since the coup.
On Monday, more than a dozen police trucks with four watercannon vehicles were deployed near the Sule Pagoda in Yangon,which has been one of the main centres for protests in thecommercial capital.
The government and army could not be reached for comment.
Shortly after midnight, residents in Myanmar reported aninternet outage. All four telecommunications networks wereinaccessible from about 1 a.m. on Monday (1830GMT), they said.In the early days after the coup, the internet was cut acrossthe country.
Western embassies - from the European Union, the UnitedKingdom, Canada and 11 other nations - issued a statement lateon Sunday calling on security forces to "refrain from violenceagainst demonstrators and civilians, who are protesting theoverthrow of their legitimate government".
The U.S embassy in Myanmar earlier urged American citizensto "shelter in place", citing reports of the military movementsin Yangon. It also warned there was a possibility of a telecomsinterruptions overnight between 1:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m.
"Internet shutdown in #Myanmar now in effect again acrossall major operators, reportedly until 09:00," Alex Warofka,product policy manager for human rights and freedom ofexpression at Facebook, said in a post on Twitter after theinternet went down.
"Hope that everyone stays safe tonight amidst veryconcerning reports of military activity. #KeepItOn".
CIVIL DISOBEDIENCE
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called onMyanmar's military and police to make sure the right peacefulassembly was respected and demonstrators were not subjected toreprisals, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statementon Sunday.
"Ongoing arrests of political leaders, government officials,civil society actors and media representatives are deeplyconcerning as are the restrictions on internet and communicationservices," he said.
In the latest sign of disruption by workers, the Departmentof Civil Aviation said in a statement many staff had stoppedcoming to work since Feb. 8, causing delays to internationalflights.
A pilot, who asked not to be named for fear of retribution,said hundreds of staff from the department were striking.Soldiers were surrounding the international airport in Yangonlate on Sunday night, he said.
Trains in parts of the country also stopped running afterstaff refused to go to work, local media reported.
The junta has ordered civil servants to go back to work,threatening action. The army has been carrying out nightly massarrests and on Saturday gave itself sweeping powers to detainpeople and search private property.
Richard Horsey, a Myanmar-based analyst with theInternational Crisis Group, said the work of many governmentdepartments had effectively ground to a halt.
"This has the potential to also affect vital functions – themilitary can replace engineers and doctors, but not power gridcontrollers and central bankers," he said.
At least 400 people have been detained since the coup, themonitoring group Assistance Association for Political Prisonerssaid.(Writing by Poppy McPherson and Matthew Tostevin; Editing byLincoln Feast.)