All wrapped up: the 10 things you need to know before buying a duvet coat

Few garments will make you feel as if you are being spooned by a considerate lover. Enter the duvet coat, a long, puffer-style cocoon that is more than a jacket. Soft and padded, cosy and water-resistant, it is a place to hide in plain sight, a sanctuary against the world and the weather.

With so many of us unable to socialise indoors, these coats have become a topic of fevered discussion on social media. (“Everyone get yourself a duvet coat. I am so warm and cosy life almost feels worth living,” one fan tweeted.) Could this be the answer to the coming Covid winter?

Well, yes, but not all duvet coats are equal. Some are eye-wateringly expensive. Some look the part, but don’t protect from the elements. Many are filled with down, and so out of bounds for vegans. And, of course, they are not universally flattering. There is a real chance of looking like an Arsene Wenger meme or an over-inflated tyre. So here is everything you need to know to be stylishly swaddled this winter – and in many more to come.

Why are duvet coats so warm?



They are made up of “baffles”, pockets created between two layers of fabric that are filled with down, or a synthetic equivalent. The pockets trap body heat, and create a cocoon of cosiness akin to the 1980s Ready Brek advert.

Are big baffles warmer?



Not necessarily, says Anita Marcella Palacios, of the outerwear brand Maium. “It depends on the amount of filling per baffle.” When shopping, then, squeeze the baffle to gauge how toasty it is likely to be. Also look out for standardised measurements (such as “600 fill power” for down versions) or a simple statement, such as “our warmest jacket”.

Which other design details will keep me cosy?



Debbie Luffman, product director at the sustainable outdoors brand Finisterre, advises avoiding dry clean- or handwash-only coats because dirt can “clog the fabric pores” and render them less breathable. She also recommends finding a coat that can be tumble dried, as this fluffs up and disperses the filling within the baffle. Always go for a zip, not poppers, says Luffman, and a hood; and aim for an extended collar.

Knitted cuffs keep more air out, as does a planket – the fabric flap that hides the zip – and “seamless” stitching. With longer styles, says Luffman, a double zip is essential, so that if you want movement or extra air, you can unzip the lower part of the coat without exposing your chest and throat to the cold.

How should it fit?



Fit is key. If you want to wear a jumper underneath, and you probably do, you need a coat big enough to fit snugly over it, comfortably. But don’t go too big because you will lose body heat.

Are duvet coats waterproof?



Read the small print. Most duvet coats would be labelled water-repellent at best (look out for the term DWR, meaning durable water repellent; less high-spec are water-resistant, then showerproof). Some don’t mention waterproofing at all; in that case, assume you’ll get sodden.

We did find a couple of fully waterproof options at the premium end of the market, such as Maium, but there will likely be a trade-off in in breathability. In most cases, you will need a waterproof outer layer for downpours. Or you could switch to a less cushiony waterproof parka or slim puffer body warmer under a waterproof. There are many situations in which you might want a shorter jacket, from hiking to cycling. “You have to decide what is more important,” says Luffman. In duvet coats, as in life, you can’t have everything.

How much will all this cosiness set me back?



The very high-end duvet coat market is, frankly, a bit silly. Canada Goose, which sells status duvet coats for about £895, has “cold rooms” in stores where shoppers can try on coats at -25C. Unless you’re going to the Arctic, that is not necessary. Luffman says that reputable outdoor brands – such as Rab and Patagonia – rate as the best place to find a reliably weatherproof coat; most will charge at least £200, which Luffman believes is about the price you should expect to pay for a well-crafted technical coat. However, if this is too steep, there are lots of secondhand bargains on eBay, which can also be a more environmentally friendly way to buy.

Nicolas Bargi, of the animal-free brand Save the Duck, urges caution with fast-fashion makes, because the business models focus on restocking sell-out products at high speed, which is generally incompatible with the months-long process of creating outdoor clothing. The brand many consider the best on the high street if you are happy to wear down, is Uniqlo, the master of affordable duvet coats; see its seamless duvet coat, for £159.90, with “durable water repellency”. Also, if you know what you are looking for and can spot a high-street coat that offers many of the design details mentioned above – as with this coat from Arket or this from Marks & Spencer – you may be on to a winner.

Story continues