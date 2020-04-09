Wrap Technologies Receives Multiple BolaWrap Orders in March 2020

TEMPE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2020 / Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the "Company" or "Wrap") (WRTC), an innovator of modern policing solutions, today announced new BolaWrap product orders from police agencies in California, Missouri, Illinois, Virginia, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, and Washington during March 2020.

"It is encouraging to see orders continue to come through despite the challenging climate throughout the world created by the COVID-19 pandemic," said David Norris, CEO of Wrap Technologies. "We believe BolaWrap is an essential tool for law enforcement to restrain non-compliant subjects, especially those suffering from a mental crisis, and the support we continue to receive from officers in the field supports that thesis. It's very encouraging for us to see law enforcement agencies realize the importance of equipping their officers with our product, especially considering the social and economic impacts of COVID-19."

About Wrap Technologies (WRTC)

Wrap Technologies is an innovator of modern policing solutions. The Company's BolaWrap 100 product is a patented, hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar® tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet. Developed by award-winning inventor Elwood Norris, the Company's Chief Technology Officer, the small but powerful BolaWrap 100 assists law enforcement to safely and effectively control encounters, especially those involving an individual experiencing a mental crisis. For information on the Company please visit www.wraptechnologies.com. Examples of recent media coverage are available as links under the "Media" tab of the website.

Trademark Information: BolaWrap and Wrap are trademarks of Wrap Technologies, Inc. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.

