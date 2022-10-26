Wrap Technologies, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET

Wrap Technologies, Inc.

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) (“Wrap” or the “Company”), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, will hold a video webcast on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (3:00 p.m. Mountain time) to discuss its financial and operational results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. Financial and operational results will be issued in a press release prior to the call on the same day.



Wrap management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Interested parties may submit questions to the Company prior to the call at WRAP@gatewayir.com by 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on Friday, November 4, 2022. Questions will be addressed based on the relevance to the Company’s strategic direction and execution, shareholder base and public disclosure rules.

Date: Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (3:00 p.m. Mountain time)

Webcast Link: Click here to register

Please join the webcast 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. Participants may also access the live webcast by visiting the Company’s investor relations website at wrap.com/investors. A recording of the webcast will be made available on the Company’s investor relations website.

If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 949-574-3860.

About Wrap

Wrap Technologies (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services. Wrap develops creative solutions to complex issues and empowers public safety officials to protect and serve their communities through its portfolio of advanced technology and training solutions.

Wrap’s BolaWrap® Remote Restraint device is a patented, hand-held pre-escalation and apprehension tool that discharges a Kevlar® tether to temporarily restrain uncooperative suspects and persons in crisis from a distance. Through its many field uses and growing adoption by agencies across the globe, BolaWrap is proving to be an effective tool to help law enforcement safely detain persons without injury or the need to use higher levels of force.

Wrap Reality, the Company’s virtual reality training system, is a fully immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform providing first responders with the discipline and practice in methods of de-escalation, conflict resolution, and use-of-force to better perform in the field.

Wrap’s headquarters are in Tempe, Arizona. For more information, please visit wrap.com.

Investor Contact:

Matt Glover and Tom Colton

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

WRAP@gatewayir.com

Media Relations Contact:

Robert Collins and Zachary Kadletz

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

WRAP@gatewayir.com



