Wrap Up 2021 With Everlane’s Biggest Sale Of The Season

Whether or not Santa makes it down your chimney tonight, one Christmas miracle we can all count on is the arrival of Everlane’s last sale of the season. And believe us when we tell you: the always-reliable retailer, known and loved for its sustainable staples, definitely saved the best for last this year.



Through December 31st, Everlane is offering up to 60% off a wide range of styles as part of its Goodbye to 2021 Event. It's no secret that we're attracted to Everlane sales like moths to a flame, and the retailer has been good to us this year — what with all the discounted denim and marked-down leggings.



So what better way to ring in the new year than with a fresh batch of deals on everything from flats to sweaters to accessories and beyond? Think half-priced totes and jumpsuits, 40% off cashmere cardigans, and undies for under $10. We've rounded up some of our favorite finds from this end-of-year event so you can wrap up 2021 in a bundle of stylish savings.



The Do-It-All Tote



Was: $60, now: $24 (60% off)







The Italian Leather Square Toe Chelsea Boot



Was: $195, now: $78 (60% off)







The Track Wide-Leg Pant



Was: $68, now: $40.80 (40% off)









The ReNew Teddy Sport Sandal



Was: $80, now: $32 (60% off)









The Perform Legging



Was: $78, now: $31.20 (60% off)









The Italian Leather Sling

Was: $110, now: $82.50 (25% off)









The Felted Merino Waffle-Knit Scarf



Was: $78, now: $54.60 (30% off)









The French Terry Jumpsuit



Was: $78, now: $31.20 (60% off)





The ReNew Teddy Slipper



Was: $65, now: $26 (60% off)







The Cotton Bikini



Was: $15, now: $6 (60% off)









The Japanese Denim Cheeky Jean



Was: $88, now: $39.60 (55% off)









The Corduroy Mini Dress



Was: $98, now: $68.60 (30% off)





The Cropped Cashmere Cardigan



Was: $145, now: $75 (40% off)





The Cami Bodysuit



Was: $35, now: $14 (60% off)









The Puff Sweater



Was: $125, now: $75 (40% off)







The Duvet Puffer



Was: $248, now $198.40 (20% off)





The Scrunch Flat



Was: $125, now: $50 (60%)





The ReNew Teddy Bomber



Was: $88, now: $52.80 (40% off)



