Wrap Up 2021 With Everlane’s Biggest Sale Of The Season
Amanda Randone
·3 min read
Whether or not Santa makes it down your chimney tonight, one Christmas miracle we can all count on is the arrival of Everlane’s last sale of the season. And believe us when we tell you: the always-reliable retailer, known and loved for its sustainable staples, definitely saved the best for last this year.
So what better way to ring in the new year than with a fresh batch of deals on everything from flats to sweaters to accessories and beyond? Think half-priced totes and jumpsuits, 40% off cashmere cardigans, and undies for under $10. We've rounded up some of our favorite finds from this end-of-year event so you can wrap up 2021 in a bundle of stylish savings.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?
Two years ago, Ron Cruickshank walked into a second hand sporting goods store in Whitehorse and walked out with an unexpectedly valuable jersey – and he got it for a bargain. It was Christmas 2019 and Cruickshank was flipping through a rack of hockey jerseys at ChangingGear. That's when one jersey in particular caught his eye. He held it up and saw "All Star" on it. "I thought originally it was from like a Western Hockey or – like just for maybe 30 seconds – I thought it was someplace other than
The NBA’s Christmas Day slate features five games, four title favorites, three potential future MVPs, two 17-time champions and an actual Charlie Brown. There is something for everyone. Allow me to explain.