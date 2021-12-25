Wrap Up 2021 With Everlane’s Biggest Sale Of The Season

Amanda Randone
Whether or not Santa makes it down your chimney tonight, one Christmas miracle we can all count on is the arrival of Everlane’s last sale of the season. And believe us when we tell you: the always-reliable retailer, known and loved for its sustainable staples, definitely saved the best for last this year.

Through December 31st, Everlane is offering up to 60% off a wide range of styles as part of its Goodbye to 2021 Event. It's no secret that we're attracted to Everlane sales like moths to a flame, and the retailer has been good to us this year — what with all the discounted denim and marked-down leggings.

So what better way to ring in the new year than with a fresh batch of deals on everything from flats to sweaters to accessories and beyond? Think half-priced totes and jumpsuits, 40% off cashmere cardigans, and undies for under $10. We've rounded up some of our favorite finds from this end-of-year event so you can wrap up 2021 in a bundle of stylish savings.

<h2><a href="https://www.everlane.com/products/womens-reknit-tote-black" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Do-It-All Tote" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Do-It-All Tote<br></a></h2><br><em>Was: $60, now: $24 (60% off)<br></em><br><br><br><strong>Everlane</strong> The Do-It-All Tote, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everlane.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-reknit-tote-black" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Everlane" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Everlane</a>

<h2><a href="https://www.everlane.com/products/womens-square-toe-chelsea-boot-biscuit" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Italian Leather Square Toe Chelsea Boot" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Italian Leather Square Toe Chelsea Boot<br></a></h2><br><em>Was: $195, now: $78 (60% off)</em><br><br><br><br><strong>Everlane</strong> The Italian Leather Square Toe Chelsea Boot, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everlane.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-square-toe-chelsea-boot-biscuit" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Everlane" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Everlane</a>

<h2><a href="https://www.everlane.com/products/womens-wide-leg-track-pant-black" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Track Wide-Leg Pant" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Track Wide-Leg Pant<br></a></h2><br><em>Was: $68, now: $40.80 (40% off)<br></em><br><br><br><br><strong>Everlane</strong> The Track Wide-Leg Pant, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everlane.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-wide-leg-track-pant-black" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Everlane" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Everlane</a>

<h2><a href="https://www.everlane.com/products/womens-renew-teddy-sport-sandal-brown-sugar" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The ReNew Teddy Sport Sandal" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The ReNew Teddy Sport Sandal<br></a></h2><br><em>Was: $80, now: $32 (60% off) </em><br><br><br><br><br><strong>Everlane</strong> The ReNew Teddy Sport Sandal, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everlane.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-renew-teddy-sport-sandal-brown-sugar" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Everlane" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Everlane</a>

<h2><a href="https://www.everlane.com/products/womens-perform-legging-navy-grid" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Perform Legging" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Perform Legging<br></a></h2><br><em>Was: $78, now: $31.20 (60% off) <br></em><br><br><br><br><strong>Everlane</strong> The Perform Legging, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everlane.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-perform-legging-navy-grid" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Everlane" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Everlane</a>

<h2><a href="https://www.everlane.com/products/womens-leather-sling-bag-black" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Italian Leather Sling" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Italian Leather Sling</a></h2><br><em>Was: $110, now: $82.50 (25% off) <br></em><br><br><br><br><strong>Everlane</strong> The Italian Leather Sling, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everlane.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-leather-sling-bag-black" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Everlane" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Everlane</a>

<h2><a href="https://www.everlane.com/products/unisex-felted-merino-waffle-knit-scarf-hthr-oat" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Felted Merino Waffle-Knit Scarf" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Felted Merino Waffle-Knit Scarf<br></a></h2><br><em>Was: $78, now: $54.60 (30% off) </em><br><br><br><br><br><strong>Everlane</strong> The Felted Merino Waffle-Knit Scarf, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everlane.com%2Fproducts%2Funisex-felted-merino-waffle-knit-scarf-hthr-oat" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Everlane" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Everlane</a>

<h2><a href="https://www.everlane.com/products/womens-french-terry-jumpsuit-green" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The French Terry Jumpsuit" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The French Terry Jumpsuit<br></a></h2><br><em>Was: $78, now: $31.20 (60% off)<br></em><br><br><strong>Everlane</strong> The French Terry Jumpsuit, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everlane.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-french-terry-jumpsuit-green" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Everlane" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Everlane</a>

<h2><a href="https://www.everlane.com/products/womens-renew-slipper-teddy-natural" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The ReNew Teddy Slipper" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The ReNew Teddy Slipper</a><br></h2><br><em>Was: $65, now: $26 (60% off) <br></em><br><br><br><strong>Everlane</strong> The ReNew Teddy Slipper, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everlane.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-renew-slipper-teddy-natural" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Everlane" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Everlane</a>

<h2><a href="https://www.everlane.com/products/womens-bikini-honey" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Cotton Bikini" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Cotton Bikini<br></a></h2><br><em>Was: $15, now: $6 (60% off) <br></em><br><br><br><br><strong>Everlane</strong> The Cotton Bikini, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everlane.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-bikini-honey" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Everlane" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Everlane</a>

<h2><a href="https://www.everlane.com/products/womens-high-rise-straight-jean-ankle-lightbluewash" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Japanese Denim Cheeky Jean" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Japanese Denim Cheeky Jean<br></a></h2><br><em>Was: $88, now: $39.60 (55% off) <br></em><br><br><br><br><strong>Everlane</strong> The Japanese Denim Cheeky Jean, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everlane.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-high-rise-straight-jean-ankle-lightbluewash" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Everlane" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Everlane</a>

<h2><a href="https://www.everlane.com/products/womens-corduroy-mini-dress-biscotti" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Corduroy Mini Dress" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Corduroy Mini Dress<br></a></h2><br><em>Was: $98, now: $68.60 (30% off)</em><br><br><br><strong>Everlane</strong> The Corduroy Mini Dress, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everlane.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-corduroy-mini-dress-biscotti%2520" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Everlane" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Everlane</a>

<h2><a href="https://www.everlane.com/products/womens-cashmere-cropped-cardigan-orange" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Cropped Cashmere Cardigan" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Cropped Cashmere Cardigan<br></a></h2><br><em>Was: $145, now: $75 (40% off)<br></em><br><br><strong>Everlane</strong> The Cropped Cashmere Cardigan, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everlane.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-cashmere-cropped-cardigan-orange" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Everlane" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Everlane</a>

<h2><a href="https://www.everlane.com/products/womens-cami-bodysuit-bikini-hthr-brown" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Cami Bodysuit" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Cami Bodysuit<br></a></h2><br><em>Was: $35, now: $14 (60% off) <br></em><br><br><br><br><strong>Everlane</strong> The Cami Bodysuit, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everlane.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-cami-bodysuit-bikini-hthr-brown" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Everlane" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Everlane</a>

<h2><a href="https://www.everlane.com/products/womens-puff-sweater-orchid" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Puff Sweater" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Puff Sweater<br></a></h2><br><em>Was: $125, now: $75 (40% off) <br></em><br><br><br><strong>Everlane</strong> The Puff Sweater, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everlane.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-puff-sweater-orchid" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Everlane" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Everlane</a>

<h2><a href="https://www.everlane.com/products/womens-redown-duvet-coat-sandstone" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Duvet Puffer" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Duvet Puffer<br></a></h2><br><em>Was: $248, now $198.40 (20% off) </em><br><br><br><strong>Everlane</strong> The Duvet Puffer, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everlane.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-redown-duvet-coat-sandstone" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Everlane" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Everlane</a>

<h2><a href="https://www.everlane.com/products/womens-scrunch-flat-basil" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Scrunch Flat" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Scrunch Flat<br></a></h2><br><em>Was: $125, now: $50 (60%) <br></em><br><br><strong>Everlane</strong> The Scrunch Flat, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everlane.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-scrunch-flat-basil" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Everlane" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Everlane</a>

<h2><a href="https://www.everlane.com/products/womens-renew-teddy-bomber-jacket-kalamata?collection=womens-outerwear" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The ReNew Teddy Bomber" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The ReNew Teddy Bomber<br></a></h2><br><em>Was: $88, now: $52.80 (40% off)</em><br><br><strong>Everlane</strong> The ReNew Teddy Bomber, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everlane.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-renew-teddy-bomber-jacket-kalamata" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Everlane" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Everlane</a>

