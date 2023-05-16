Wranglers, Marlies on the ropes in AHL playoffs
The Calgary Wranglers and Toronto Marlies are facing elimination games on Wednesday in their respective American Hockey League playoff series.
The Wranglers trail the Coachella Valley Firebirds 2-1 in the best-of-five Pacific Division final, while the Marlies trail the Rochester Americans 2-0 in the best-of-five North Division final.
The Firebirds got a goal from Ryker Evans at 11:22 of the third overtime period on Monday night to edge the Wranglers 3-2 to win Game 3 in Thousand Palms, Calif.
The Wranglers outshot the hosts 62-51, including a 19-3 edge in the first overtime period.
The Wranglers dropped the first game of the series 6-3, the bounced back with a 3-2 win in Game 2. Both games were played in Calgary.
Game 4, and Game 5 if needed, will be played in California.
The Marlies lost the first two games of their series in Toronto by 4-3 and 7-4 scores and will need to beat the Americans three straight at Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, N.Y.
The Hershey Bears lead the Hartford Wolf Pack 2-0 in the Atlantic Division final, while the Texas Stars and Milwaukee Admirals are tied 1-1 in the Central Division final.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2023.
The Canadian Press