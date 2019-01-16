WR Jeff Thomas backtracks on Illinois transfer and heads back to Miami

Miami wide receiver Jeff Thomas was the team’s leading receiver in 2018 despite getting dismissed during the season. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

The Illinois tenure of wide receiver Jeff Thomas was a brief one.

The former Miami receiver said he was heading to Illinois to play in the Big Ten in 2019 after he was dismissed from the Hurricanes football team in November. But as he got ready to report to Champaign for the Illinois spring semester this week, Thomas apparently had a change of heart. He’s heading back to Miami.

“Tuff decision. But I have decided to keep playing football and earning my degree at the University of Miami. Huge thanks to the University of Illinois for giving me the opportunity to accomplish my future dreams. Please with all do [sic] respect. Respect my decision, thanks!”





Thomas was heading back toward his hometown with the Illini. He’s a native of East St. Louis and was a four-star receiver in the class of 2017.

Thomas was Miami’s leading receiver in 2018 despite being dismissed during the season. He had 35 catches for 563 yards and three touchdowns. He had 17 catches for 374 yards and two scores as a freshman in 2017.

Thomas told a newspaper Monday ‘I’m on my way’ to Illinois

Thomas was prepared to head to Illinois as late as Monday, apparently. He told the Champaign News-Gazette that he was ready to get started with his new team.

“I’m on my way now,” Thomas told The News-Gazette. “I’m really excited to get started at Illinois.” Thomas is still waiting on his transcripts, but could start classes at Illinois on Tuesday, he said.

Per the News-Gazette, he even said “not really” when he was asked if he had considered heading back to Miami. The Hurricanes are now coached by Manny Diaz, the team’s defensive coordinator in 2018. Mark Richt abruptly retired at the end of the season and was replaced by Diaz after Diaz had been briefly hired as Temple’s head coach.

Something other than the coaching staff clearly changed to get Thomas to head back to Miami. Maybe it was the addition of transfer quarterback Tate Martell. The Ohio State quarterback announced late Tuesday night on social media that he was heading to Miami. Martell is transferring from the Buckeyes after Georgia QB Justin Fields transferred to Ohio State.

Martell could have to sit out the 2019 season because of NCAA transfer rules, however. So Thomas may not be able to play with him until the 2020 season at the earliest.





Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

