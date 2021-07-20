WPS Health Insurance teams up with Auxiant for ASO product

MADISON, Wis., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WPS Health Insurance announced today that it is working with Auxiant to provide top-tier administrative services for Wisconsin employers that self-fund their group health plans.

WPS Health Insurance and WPS Health Plan offer Administrative Services Only (ASO) products for employers that self-fund their employee benefit plan. Self-funded plans are typically administered by a third party, like WPS. The services available from WPS can be tailored to each employer to meet specific needs.

“This new partnership adds value to our group health plan product line and allows employers across Wisconsin to continue to choose WPS with confidence,” said Jeremy Ott, Vice President of Health Insurance Economics for WPS Health Insurance. “By partnering with Auxiant, we can help employers administer their self-funded group health plans more effectively than ever before.”

Joseph Holt, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Auxiant, added, “WPS is well respected, and we are confident employer groups will recognize the value of a WPS self-funded product powered by Auxiant. Our data-driven approach will empower companies and organizations to help improve health care quality for group members and lower medical spend through proven cost-containment practices.”

The updated ASO product is available to employers now with effective dates beginning Jan. 1, 2022. Local health insurance agents can assist employers, or employers can contact WPS group sales directly at 866-297-4977 or visit wpshealth.com/aso.

About WPS Health Insurance

As one of the largest health benefits providers in the state, Wisconsin Physicians Service Insurance Corporation (WPS Health Insurance) remains not-for-profit and offers high-quality health plans to the public and private sectors. Headquartered in Madison, Wis., WPS Health Insurance has more than 3,400 employees. WPS Health Insurance offers Preferred Provider Organization health plans for individuals and groups, third-party administrator services, plus Medicare supplement plans and Medicare prescription drug plans. Visit wpshealth.com for more information.

About WPS Health Plan

WPS Health Plan, Inc. (WPS Health Plan) is a fresh choice in a crowd of big, impersonal, national health insurance giants. Based in Green Bay, Wis., WPS Health Plan continues its tradition of Wisconsin-based service and is always looking for ways to make owning and using health insurance easier. WPS Health Plan offers Health Maintenance Organization and Point-of-Service plans to the group and individual markets in eastern and north-central Wisconsin, plus third-party administrator services. Visit wpshealth.com/healthplan for more information.

About Auxiant

Auxiant is an independent third-party administrator with over 150 full-time employees and offices in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Madison, Wis., and Milwaukee, Wis. Auxiant has been in business since 1982 and is dedicated to providing our clients with the best possible service.

Auxiant specializes in customization, cost-control, health management, and technological tools for self-funded clients and members. Auxiant is known for its innovation and technology, constantly evolving to meet the needs of its clients.

