WPP (LON:WPP) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of £0.15

WPP plc's (LON:WPP) investors are due to receive a payment of £0.15 per share on 3rd of November. This means the annual payment is 5.3% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

WPP's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Before this announcement, WPP was paying out 79% of earnings, but a comparatively small 35% of free cash flows. This leaves plenty of cash for reinvestment into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 102.3%. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 38% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of £0.285 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of £0.394. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.3% a year over that time. The dividend has seen some fluctuations in the past, so even though the dividend was raised this year, we should remember that it has been cut in the past.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Over the past five years, it looks as though WPP's EPS has declined at around 20% a year. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for WPP that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is WPP not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

