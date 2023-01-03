WOW Summit Hong Kong 2023 to Be the Flagship Large-Scale Web3 Event in APAC

HONG KONG, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After successful editions in Dubai, UAE, and Lisbon, Portugal, WOW Summit Hong Kong will become a flagship full-scale Web3 event in the APAC region in 2023. The conference will host over 5000 attendees on March 29-30 at a world-class venue AsiaWorld-Expo. WOW Hong Kong is supported by government institutions - Invest Hong Kong and Hong Kong Tourism Board - and will be co-hosted by the well-known blockchain ecosystem players - Uvecon.VC, and MaGESpire. The founder of MaGESpire, Bowie Lau, is one of the biggest Web3 names in Hong Kong by Tatler Asia.





"Thrilled and excited to return to the Web3 arena as a co-host of the blockbuster WOW Summit 2023, Hong Kong edition, one of the biggest and the brightest Web3 conferences in the APAC region, filled with thought leaders, trailblazers, and industry experts looking to shape the future of the industry. Hong Kong, as the home ground to the world's largest Web3 Gaming and Metaverse players, has always treaded with cautious optimism when it comes to crypto and Web3 and largely avoided the fallout of the Crypto Winter. But with an increasingly supportive regulatory stance and the open embrace of Metaverse, Hong Kong is positioned well to re-claim its leadership in the Web3 space!" said Bowie Lau, the founder of MaGESpire.

Top industry leaders, developers, startups, VCs, funds, corporates, and creators will gather at WOW HK to discuss the hottest topics in the space, network, and harness new business opportunities. Hong Kong is made for tech gatherings, and Web3 is booming here. WOW Summit Hong Kong is the first full-scale Web3 event since the city's reopening after Covid. Attendees can expect the talks and fireside chats on the Web2-to-Web3 transition and the future of the internet, blockchain adoption, real assets tokenization, NFT and Metaverse use cases, CBDC, regulations, and more. Renowned speakers, such as Yat Siu (Co-Founder & Executive Chairman at Animoca Brands), Benedicte N. Nolens (Head of BIS Innovation Hub HK Centre), Dave Chapman (Executive Director at BC Group), Angelina A. Kwan (CEO at Stratford Finance Limited), Duncan Wong (CEO at CryptoBLK), Gillian Howard (Founder & Fair Director at Digital Art Fair) among others, will break the talks on the stage.

Story continues

Talented artists from across the globe will present their work at the NFT and Digital Art Exhibition. In addition, startups building in Web3 will have a chance to participate in a startup competition, pitch in front of well-known funds, VCs, and corporate partners, and get grants for their project development. Brinc and OLN Law are among the main partners of the event.

"The transition from Web2 to Web3, from centralized services to decentralized, is happening now despite the global recession, crypto winter, and uncertainty. Technological progress is unstoppable. Data privacy, end-user data ownership, access to financial products for the unbanked, digital property rights, new tools for customer loyalty management, DAO, and metaverse development - these are the trends of the third decade of the 21st century. Hong Kong has reopened its borders and introduced a new vision on Web3 and virtual assets, welcoming tech companies from all over the world. I'm excited to bring WOW Summit here to boost the transition to Web3; WOW things will happen here!" said Ivan V. Ivanov, CEO of WOW Summit, Partner of UVECON.VC.

March 29-30 is perfect timing for WOW Hong Kong, as it will happen between two other popular events - Art Basel HK and Hong Kong Sevens, when the city will buzz and crave more entertainment. Besides the conference, several side events will offer more casual networking throughout the week, they will be announced on the WOW Summit's website. WOW Summit HK promises to be extraordinary and accommodate dozens of top Web3 companies, partners, publishing houses, VCs, speakers, and influencers. It is a must-visit Web3 event in 2023 for the global change-makers building a new world.

