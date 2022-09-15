'Wow a gun': Primary school pupils find Uzi submachine gun while litter-picking

Three primary school pupils who discovered an Uzi submachine gun during a litter pick in Amsterdam have been congratulated by police.

"Wow a gun", Sarie called out to her 8th grade classmate Mara, as the pair looked for rubbish under a bridge.

Carrying rubbish bags, the pupils, who are likely to be around 12-years-old, had been busy clearing waste near their school in Wognumerplantsoen in the Dutch capital.

The activity was part of a city-wide effort by all primary schools in Amsterdam to be more environmentally conscious.

Their fellow pupil Toby was nearby and carefully picked up the surprising and dangerous find, taking it from under the bridge and showing it to an adult.

The Uzi is a type of submachine gun that can fire bullets at a rate of around 600 rounds per minute.

Toby earned praise from police, who remarked that because he already had gloves on, his fingerprints did not get onto the gun.

"Sarie, Mara, Toby and all 8th grade students did a great job, and we are proud of you for doing so well", local police said on Facebook.