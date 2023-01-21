‘Wow’: Ex-RNC Spokesperson Shocks MSNBC Anchor With Trump’s Biggest Vulnerability

Former GOP operative Tim Miller on Friday suggested a Donald Trump weakness that may cost the former president his bid to become the Republican party’s 2024 presidential nominee.

Trump’s “success efficacy” particularly on immigration issues may play a key role, the former spokesperson for the Republican National Committee told MSNBC’s Alex Wagner.

But Trump’s push to develop a coronavirus vaccine, and his acceptance of COVID mitigation measures such as lockdowns in the early months of the pandemic, may make him “most vulnerable,” Miller continued.

“He could get positioned as, ’Oh you went in with the medical establishment, the elites, when (Florida’s Republican Gov.) Ron DeSantis ... zagged the other direction and listened to the people,” said Miller.

The prediction stunned Wagner.

“Wow,” she responded. “Wow. From the man who was advocating hydroxychloroquine, he’s now too mainstream for the GOP.”

Watch the video here:

