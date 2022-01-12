Wound Irrigation Systems Market Report Up to 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

Visiongain has published a new report on Wound Irrigation Systems Market Report 2021-2031: Forecasts by Type (Manually Operated & Battery Operated), Wound Type (Burns, Chronic Wounds (Surgical Wounds; Diabetic, Venous & Pressure Ulcers)), and End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centres). PLUS, Profiles of Leading Pharma Contract Manufacturing Companies and Regional and Leading National Market Analysis. PLUS, COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.

Wound irrigation is the stable flow of a solution across an open wound surface to achieve wound hydration, to remove deeper fragments, and to support with the visual examination. The irrigation solution is meant to remove cellular debris and surface pathogens contained in wound exudates or residue from topically applied wound care products. Compared to sponging or bathing, wound irrigation is considered to be the most consistently effective method to wound cleansing.

Market Drivers

The factor which are driving the growth of this market include an improving healthcare amenities, obtainability of advanced product lines for wound care management, surging occurrence rate of traumatic & surgical wounds, diabetic and pressure ulcers and continuing adoption of advanced wound care products are stimulating the growth of the global wound irrigation system market .

Market Opportunities

The global increase in the incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer and other autoimmune diseases is anticipated to drive the market growth. Factors such as antimicrobial resistance, adoption of unhealthy and inactive lifestyles, alcohol consumption and smoking contribute to the rise in the prevalence of non-communicable diseases.

Regional Analysis

North America led the market in 2019. Growing cases of burns, the rising occurrence of chronic diseases, and the existence of numerous significant players are expected to drive the regional market. Also, the availability of skilled professionals and developed healthcare infrastructure are expected to drive the regional demand for wound irrigation systems .

The Asia Pacific region is expected to observe the rapid growth over the forecast period. The existence of emerging countries, such as China, India, and Japan is anticipated to boost growth. In addition, increasing occurrence of chronic wounds, especially diabetes is also expected to surge the regional market growth. According to the National Centre for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), around 1.77% of inpatients in China suffered from non-healing chronic ulcers in 2018.

Competitive Landscape

Global Wound Irrigation Systems market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others to increase their footprints in this market. Some of the companies are mentioned- Zimmer Biomet, Stryker Corporation, Centurion Medical Products,Bsn Medical,Cooper Surgicals Inc, C,R. Bard Inc, Medtronic PLC, BionixWestmed Inc, Microaire Surgical Instruments.

Recent Developments

Most key players are accepting various strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches, and partnerships to strengthen their position in the market.

For instance, in 2017, Bionix Inc. introduced the Igloo wound irrigation system. This system permits effective elimination of necrotic tissue and bacteria with continuous, high volume irrigation. This strategic inventiveness was estimated to expand the product range of the company, thus increasing its market share.

