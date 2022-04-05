‘Wound of the incarceration extends’: remembering the Japanese American internment

Lisa Wong Macabasco
·7 min read

A new exhibition, tied to the 80th anniversary of the mass incarceration of more than 120,000 people, brings together a collection of impactful pieces


The desolate stillness of a photograph showing a row of barracks belies the turbulent conditions of its making. Two months after the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, executive order 9066 authorized the forced removal and mass incarceration of more than 120,000 Japanese Americans living on the west coast by the United States government.

Related: ‘We’re in danger of forgetting’: congressman’s warning 80 years after Japanese American incarceration

Cameras were considered contraband and banned from the camps, but Toyo Miyatake, a respected photographer before the outbreak of war, managed to assemble a makeshift one from a lens and film holder he had smuggled inside the Manzanar camp in California. For months he took photos like this one clandestinely, compelled to capture for posterity the realities there; eventually the camp director allowed Miyatake to become the camp’s official photographer on the condition that a white assistant would click the shutter, thereby remaining technically within the rules.

Photography has long been used as a means to document, but as Miyatake’s work attests, it can also be used to resist. A new exhibition at the Isamu Noguchi Foundation and Garden Museum in Queens, No Monument: In the Wake of the Japanese American Incarceration, considers how Japanese American artists have represented and remembered the incarceration through experimentation with photography and sculpture.

Sculpture, after all, is the traditional medium of monuments, and the presentation marks the 80th anniversary of the signing of executive order 9066 in February 1942 while conveying ambivalence toward the commemoration and memorialization of historical trauma, particularly at a time when monuments of racists and colonizers are being removed.

“Monuments tend to be erected at the expense of the peoples whose forgotten life and labor make their construction possible,” points out Genji Amino, who curated the show with Christina Hiromi Hobbs. “Instead of aspiring to elevate overlooked events and degraded life to the status of authoritative history, what would it mean to look to experiments by artists of color in order to imagine alternatives to monumentalism?”

Artworks by celebrated modernist sculptors like Isamu Noguchi and Ruth Asawa are displayed alongside a small selection of crafts made by as-yet-unidentified Japanese Americans in the concentration camps, with instances of art making in the periods before, during, and immediately after the second world war sharing space with more recent efforts to contend with the legacy of the harrowing events that signified the apex of anti-Japanese sentiment in the 20th century.

No Monument interrogates common framings and official histories of Japanese American incarceration. “Our exhibition aims to move beyond narratives of resilience and sacrifice, which, despite the truths they contain about wartime Japanese American experience, can often have the effect of calling attention away from the racial violence perpetrated by the state during this period, of romanticizing Japanese American suffering, and of failing to address the fact that the legacy of the incarceration has not been outlived and the structures that produced it are still intact,” Amino says.

White photographers like Dorothea Lange and Ansel Adams played a role in those narratives, creating widely circulated photos that some criticize as showing Japanese Americans as loyal, hapless victims, exemplary citizens and assimilable into society – all precursors to the model-minority myth of hard-working, rule-following Asian Americans triumphing over adversity. “Many members of the broader American public are unaware that the Japanese American incarceration even happened, or if they are aware of it, they might believe that the incarceration wasn’t so bad,” Hobbs says. “Japanese Americans were allowed to make art and play baseball, and therefore the experience is not comparable to other atrocities.”

But its impact was felt far and wide, which the exhibition proves with works by not only west coast artists who were incarcerated following the executive order but also those living in Hawaii under martial law after Pearl Harbor and those on the east coast who lived under threat but not confinement. “No Monument suggests that the wound of the incarceration extends beyond those who were immediately affected to also include those living in other parts of the United States at the time, as well as to the descendants of those who were incarcerated,” Hobbs explains. And the incarceration was no discrete event but rather one that reverberated long after and even before the war: the show includes some striking, expressive prewar photographs by west coast Japanese American pictorialists, an influential movement extinguished by the incarceration whose lost and destroyed works are only now beginning to be appreciated.

Some artists turned to abstraction to process what many found unthinkable (and was later euphemized by official histories as internment). Evoking the enclosing and revealing of memories are a see-through polyester-resin sculpture by Leo Amino (the curator’s grandfather) and Noguchi’s eviscerated Monument to Heroes, riddled with bones and wooden blades. (As a New York resident, Noguchi was exempt from the government’s evacuation orders, but in 1942 the already-established artist willingly – and controversially – entered Arizona’s Poston camp, where he spent futile six months attempting to improve conditions and develop an arts program.)

The legacy of imprisonment endures, even if 80 years on few physical structures remain. From 1993 to 1995 Patrick Nagatani, a descendant of incarcerated Japanese Americans, photographed the 10 major concentration-camp sites, finding building remnants and detritus at some, while others bore no trace of that history; what can and cannot be seen is one of the exhibition’s themes. “It’s that seamless surface, the wounds that can’t be seen, which again connects to the model-minority idea,” Amino says, gesturing to a giant peanut-like closed-form ceramic by Hawaiian-born Toshiko Takaezu that nowhere betrays that it contains a rattle. “I hope that in the exhibition descendants are able to reflect on the possibility of silence as a form of memory and inscrutability as a form of remembrance,” adds Hobbs.

In conversation with these works of fine art are crafts made by Japanese Americans in the camps, including carved-wood nameplates that differentiated the barracks. But the discourse surrounding these objects has at times been problematic. “The way they have been celebrated is often synonymous with the celebration of Japanese American sacrifice, industry, and even grace in the face of adversity,” Amino explains. “The title of the first publication documenting the incarceration arts, Beauty Behind Barbed Wire, says it all, celebrating the Japanese American capacity to transform circumstances of degradation and deprivation into art.” These objects are now housed at Los Angeles’s Japanese American National Museum and circulate as part of the traveling exhibition and remembrance project Contested Histories: Art and Artifacts from the Allen Hendershott Eaton Collection, which arrives at the Noguchi Museum this weekend in conjunction with No Monument and continues to crowdsource information about the objects.

Looming as a centerpiece is Kay Sekimachi’s ethereal 1969 nylon monofilament sculpture Ogawa II, an apt alt-monument that floats from the ceiling and appealed to the curators for its interiority, transparency, and haunting quality. Citing this work, Hobbs hopes the show furnishes a space for Japanese Americans to grieve and reflect: “For members of the community whose ancestors found the experience of the incarceration to be too difficult to name, I hope that spending time with the works in the exhibition might provide some solace.” It may not be made of stone or stand staunch on a base like typical monuments, but the force of its presence is just as undeniable.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • He did it again. 93-year-old runner Canio Polosa of London, Ont., secures 3 more Canadian records

    Retired doctor, 93-year-old Canio Polosa was hoping to finish Saturday's 10K race in London, Ont., in an hour and 20 minutes. He'd been training all winter and had already secured a 5K Canadian Masters Athletics record last fall. Turns out Polosa is even faster than he thought. He finished the Springbank Sprint 10K in 1:14:04. How does he do it? "I just keep working, doing something that I think helps," said a soft-spoken Polosa at the end of the race. "It was so much better than he expected," s

  • Matthews nets 51st goal to help Toronto defeat Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 51st goal, Morgan Rielly had a goal and two assists, and the Toronto Maple Leafs won their fourth straight with a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. John Tavares, Wayne Simmonds, Timothy Liljegren and Pierre Engvall also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have netted 24 goals during their streak. Ivan Provorov had two goals and an assist and Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers, who have lost five of six. Philadel

  • Making the case for each of the NHL's Norris Trophy contenders

    Four players have legitimate arguments to win the Norris Trophy this season. Here's the case for each one.

  • Panthers overcome 4-goal deficit for 7-6 OT win over Devils

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Gustav Forsling scored twice, including at 1:45 of overtime, and the Florida Panthers overcame a four-goal deficit and beat the New Jersey Devils 7-6 on Saturday. Aleksander Barkov also had two goals. Defenseman Radko Gudas, Ben Chiarot and Brandon Montour each scored for Florida, which won its third straight game. Spencer Knight stopped six shots, picking up the victory in relief of goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who was pulled after allowing six goals on 25 shots in the first two

  • Senators' Josh Norris scores first career hat trick in 5-2 win over Red Wings

    OTTAWA — The first career hat trick for 22-year-old Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was memorable for him because of the opposing team. Norris, a Michigan native who drew up cheering for the Detroit Red Wings, scored three goals in Sunday's 5-2 win over the visiting Wings. "Definitely a little bit extra special," Norris said. Ottawa swept the weekend home-and-home against Detroit. Norris, who also scored in Friday's 5-2 victory in Detroit, reached the 30-goal mark this season his empty-net g

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • Gostisbehere's OT goal lifts Coyotes past Blackhawks, 3-2

    CHICAGO (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a deflection with 14.7 seconds left in overtime, Michael Carcone and Travis Boyd also scored, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night. The win was only struggling Arizona’s second in the last nine games (2-6-1). The slumping Blackhawks lost their fifth straight (0-3-2) after a two-game winning streak. Gostisbehere’s game-winner came with Chicago’s Patrick Kane in the penalty box and deflected off Chicago center Jonathan

  • Kyle Lowry: ‘I miss everything about this city, this country, this organization'

    Raptors legend Kyle Lowry returned to Toronto on Sunday for the first time since being traded to the Miami Heat. He discussed what he misses about playing in Toronto, how impressed he’s been with the Raptors this season, what the transition to Miami has been like for him and his family, and much more. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Kraken deal blow to Stars' playoff push with 4-1 victory

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann scored a short-handed goal in the first period, Ryan Donato converted on a breakaway early in the third period, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Sunday night. McCann’s early goal was his 25th of the season and Donato added a beautiful finish five minutes into the third period to give the Kraken a cushion. It was Donato’s 14th of the season, tying his career-high. Yanni Gourde added a breakaway goal with 2:13 left and Karson Kuhlman scored an empty-n

  • Raptors fans roast pop-up Kyle Lowry statue spotted around Toronto

    A temporary Kyle Lowry monument made its way around Toronto this weekend and was predictably mocked online by a bunch of Raptors fans.

  • Flyers bench Keith Yandle to end record ironman streak at 989 games

    Phil Kessel now owns the NHL's longest active ironman streak, sitting just 21 back of Yandle's consecutive games played record.

  • Nova Scotia women's curling team finishes perfect week with national title

    A Nova Scotia women's curling team will represent Canada at the world junior championship after winning a national title this week. Led by skip Taylour Stevens, Nova Scotia edged an Ontario team skipped by Emily Deschenes 7-5 in the championship game Friday in Stratford, Ont. The Nova Scotia team improved on a bronze-medal performance in 2020. "Honestly, it doesn't even feel real yet," Stevens said in an interview Saturday. "We can't wrap our head around it. It was an amazing week and I'm so pro

  • The Kyle Lowry influence on Siakam, VanVleet

    Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the city of Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam.Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Eriksson Ek sets career high in goals, Wild top Capitals 5-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored his career-best 20th and 21st goals of the season and added an assist, and the Minnesota Wild cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night. Marcus Foligno built on one career-high with his 20th goal and set another with his 16th assist for the Wild, who have won nine of their last 10 games while earning a point in the other. Tyson Jost and Nicolas Deslauriers also scored as second-place Minnesota extended its lead to five points

  • Blue Jays opening day 2022: How to watch, preview, betting odds

    Here's everything you need to know ahead of the Blue Jays' first game on April 8.

  • Pascal Siakam discusses Kyle Lowry's impact on and off the court

    After Toronto's loss to Miami in Kyle Lowry's emotional return, Pascal Siakam said Lowry's leadership qualities, work ethic, ability to connect and bond with teammates and the way he always set a hardworking tone are some of the lasting traits that have impacted him most. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Golden Knights edge Canucks 3-2 in overtime, extend win streak to five games

    VANCOUVER — Shea Theodore scored 2:05 into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights eked out a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. Jonathan Marchessault had a goal and assist, and Alex Pietrangelo also scored for Vegas (39-28-4), which stretched its win streak to five games. The Canucks (32-28-10) went down 2-0 in the first period but rallied with goals from J.T. Miller and Bo Horvat in the third. Robin Lehner returned from a lower-body injury to put up a 26-save performance for Vegas. Th

  • Joseph notches first hat trick, Senators top Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Recently acquired Mathieu Joseph scored three times in the third period for his first career hat trick, Mads Sogaard made 27 saves in his NHL debut and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Friday night. Joseph's three goals were his first for Ottawa since being dealt from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline. Josh Norris, playing in his home state for the first time in his pro career, scored on a power play for his 27th goal for the Seantors. Austin Watson added a

  • Has the NHL ever been better?

    In the absence of fascinating postseason races, the NHL is still delivering highly entertaining action on a night-to-night basis. Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the enhanced state of the game.