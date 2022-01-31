Wound gel recalled for contamination that can cause ‘life-threatening infections’

David J. Neal
·2 min read

A gel applied to wounds to prevent microbial infections has been recalled after a bacterial contamination was found in the gel itself.

And that contamination, according to the FDA-posted recall notice by Blaine Labs Company, can make RevitaDerm Wound Care Gel deadly.

Here’s what you need to know.

What’s recalled?

Lot No. BL 2844 of RevitaDerm Wound Care Gel with an expiration date of 02/19/2023. The gel comes in a 1-ounce bottle or a 3-ounce tube and went to 61 physician clinics in 17 states.

RevitaDerm Wound Care Gel
RevitaDerm Wound Care Gel

Why is it recalled and what’s the danger?

Contamination by the Bacillus cereus bacteria was found in a 1-ounce bottle.

“Patients who apply the contaminated product to a wound could develop a skin and soft tissue infection which could lead to serious complications,” the recall notice’s risk statement says.

If your immune system is normal, the infections “are expected to be less severe and responsive to treatment.”

But, if your immune system is damaged in any way or the wound is on a baby born before 37 weeks of pregnancy, “Bacillus cereus can cause life-threatening, invasive infections including wound and blood infections, sepsis, pneumonia, and meningitis.”

Insulin pens recalled for a problem that might lead to the wrong amount being injected

Recall: Microbial contamination in laxative can cause a ‘life-threatening’ infection

What you should do now?

If you’re a patient having a wound treated, make sure your medical professional isn’t using recalled gel. If you were given the gel by a doctor, return it to that doctor. If you’re a medical professional, you should receive email, snail mail and phone calls from Blaine Labs about returning the gel.

Consumers with questions about the recall can email info@blainelabs.com or call Blaine Labs at 800-307-8818, Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Eastern time.

If this or any other drug or drug dispenser causes a medical problem, after notifying a medical professional, let the FDA know via its MedWatch Adverse Event page or by filling out a form you can get by calling 800-332-1088. Then, notify the manufacturer.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Matthews produces shootout winner as Maple Leafs edge Ducks 4-3

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs mixed up their line combinations in the hopes of harvesting a more balanced attack. Still, the familiarity of their top players performing together on the power play produced a shootout win Wednesday. The Maple Leafs still needed shootout goals from Jason Spezza and Auston Matthews to score a 4-3 victory over the pesky Anaheim Ducks, who overcame a two-goal deficit in the second period to send the game into overtime before an empty Scotiabank Arena because of pr

  • Goggia recovery on track in race to recover for Olympics

    MILAN (AP) — With the Beijing Olympics looming, Sofia Goggia’s recovery is on track but the Italian will likely have to wait until the end of the week to know whether she’ll be able to defend her downhill title. The Italian ski federation said that a check-up on Sunday showed signs of improvement to Goggia’s left knee, a week after Goggia crashed during a World Cup super-G in Cortina d’Ampezzo. The federation added that Goggia can step up her work in the pool and gym, while continuing physical r

  • Source: TFC acquires Mexican defender Carlos Salcedo, transfers Yeferson Soteldo

    Toronto FC has acquired Mexican international defender Carlos Salcedo from Mexico's Tigres UANL as a designated player through 2024, with Venezuelan international winger Yeferson Soteldo going the other way, according to a source. The source, granted anonymity because the deals have yet to be announced, said they are two separate transactions. But in reality, they are intertwined. Soteldo's departure provides the designated player opening Salcedo needed. The 28-year-old Salcedo, who started his

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • Giants hire Bills O coordinator Brian Daboll as head coach

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants hired Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as their head coach Friday. Daboll, 46, replaces Joe Judge, who was fired two days after the Giants finished a 4-13 season, their fifth straight double-digit losing season. Daboll spent the previous four seasons as the Bills’ offensive coordinator. He was the first person new general manager Joe Schoen interviewed after he was hired last Friday, and he quickly got a second interview. Schoen wa

  • Maple Leafs' power play thriving despite apparent flaw

    The Leafs' power play is going to be a fascinating thing to track over the second half of the season.

  • ‘I’d be a lot more tired if we’d lost,’ says VanVleet after Raptors’ triple-OT win

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet logged 53:31 of playing time on Saturday, posting 19 points and eight assists in the team’s resilient win. He talked about stepping up in a big way from behind the three-point arc to help his team get the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Staal, Julien could see hopes of NHL return boosted by Olympic performances

    Eric Staal wasn't aiming to take part in his third Olympics. Claude Julien, meanwhile, agreed to coach Canada at two December tournaments simply to get back behind the bench. The COVID-19 pandemic has, of course, closed plenty of doors. But for Staal and Julien, it's opened another wide open — and there's a chance it could eventually lead both men back to the NHL. The decorated duo is set to lead Canada's Olympic men's hockey team at the upcoming Beijing Games after the NHL withdrew from the tou

  • Kings guard Terence Davis out indefinitely with wrist injury

    ATLANTA (AP) — Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis will be out indefinitely after injuring his right wrist in Tuesday night's loss to the Boston Celtics. Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry said before Wednesday night's game at the Atlanta Hawks the team's medical staff was “in the process of exploring all kind of treatment” for Davis. Davis took a hard fall in the 128-75 loss at Boston. The wrist injury was announced after the game. The Kings say tests on Wednesday revealed damage to tendons in t

  • Dempsey, Solo, Boxx elected to US Soccer Hall of Fame

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Clint Dempsey, Hope Solo and Shannon Boxx were among six people elected Sunday to the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame. Marco Etcheverry, Linda Hamilton and Esse Baharmast also were voted in and will be inducted May 21 at the Hall in Frisco, Texas, along with Christie Pearce, who was elected last year and deferred her induction. Dempsey, a three-time U.S. Soccer Federation Player of the Year, tied Landon Donovan for a U.S. record 57 international goals and made 141 appearan

  • US forward Weah to miss Canada game due to vaccine issue

    TORONTO (AP) — United States forward Tim Weah was unable to travel to Canada for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier because he did not meet the vaccination requirements to cross the Canadian border, coach Gregg Berhalter said Saturday. Weah, who was involved in the play that led to the winning goal in Thursday’s 1-0 victory over El Salvador, has received one vaccine dose and was infected with COVID-19 before he could receive his second shot, Berhalter said. Weah meets the vaccination standards in Fran

  • Kaprizov, Eriksson Ek, Boldy lead Wild past Islanders, 4-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov, Joel Eriksson Ek and Matt Boldy each had a goal and an assist, and the Minnesota Wild beat the New York Islanders 4-3 on Sunday night for their fifth straight win. Brandon Duhamie also scored and Matt Dumba had two assists to help the Wild earn at least a point for the ninth straight game (8-0-1). Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 40 shots to improve to 10-2-2 this season. “We're a really good team,” Kahkonen said. " Brock Nelson, Ross Johnston and Oliver Wahlstrom scored f

  • Flames fire record 62 shots on goal, rout Blue Jackets 6-0

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored twice and the Calgary Flames fired a team-record 62 shots on goal in trouncing the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-0 Wednesday night. Jacob Markstrom made 23 saves for his 13th career shutout, sending the Blue Jackets to their third straight loss and fourth in a row at home. Calgary bombarded Columbus goalie Elvis Merzlikins, who stopped 56 shots. Andrew Mangiapane, Mikael Backlund, Elias Lindholm and Erik Gudbranson added goals for the Flames, who have won t

  • Ja Morant scores 34 points, Grizzlies beat Wizards 115-95

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 34 points, his sixth straight game of at least 30 points, and the Memphis Grizzlies built an early lead in a 115-95 victory over the Washington Wizards on Saturday night. Morant, picked as an All-Star starter for the Western Conference this week, was 15 of 27 from the field, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range. Desmond Bane had 19 points, and De’Anthony Melton added 13 to help the Grizzlies win their third straight and fourth in five games. Steven Adams had

  • Clippers rally for 2nd straight night to top Magic, 111-102

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Luke Kennard scored 17 points, Amir Coffey added 15 and the Clippers rallied to defeat the Orlando Magic 111-102 on Wednesday night, one day after Los Angeles matched the second-largest comeback in NBA history. The Clippers were down by maximum of 14 points on Wednesday, and trailed by two to start the fourth quarter, in which they outscored the Magic 35-24. While it wasn't as impressive as the 35-point deficit LA rallied from against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, it wa

  • Bennett scores in OT, Panthers come back to beat Sharks 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored 1:08 into overtime and the Florida Panthers came from behind to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Saturday night for their ninth straight victory at home. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists, and Gustav Forsling added a goal and an assist for Florida. Aleksander Barkov and Mason Marchment also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots in front of a season-high crowd of 18,152. The Panthers (31-9-5), who lead the NHL with 67 points, have won thr

  • Jets snap 6 game winless streak with 4-1 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Stastny scored twice, Eric Comrie made 24 saves in his first start since early last month and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Saturday to snap a six-game winless streak. Nate Schmidt and Kyle Connor also scored for Winnipeg. Comrie started for the first time since Dec. 5, with Connor Hellebuyck making 13 straight starts. Vladimir Tarasenko scored for St. Louis, and Ville Husso made 20 saves in his first loss in seven starts since returning from a lower bod

  • Bengals top Chiefs 27-24 in OT to clinch Super Bowl trip

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Evan McPherson kicked a 31-yard field goal with 9:22 left in overtime after Joe Burrow kept his cool while leading a furious second-half comeback to get the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl for the first time in 33 years with a 27-24 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game Sunday. The Bengals erased an 18-point deficit — tying an AFC title game record — to take a late 24-21 lead. But Harrison Butker’s 44-yard field goal as time expired in regu

  • Bridges, Hornets hold off short-handed Lakers, 117-114

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges had 26 points, Ish Smith provided a huge boost off the bench with 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting and the Charlotte Hornets held off the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers 117-114 on Friday night. Russell Westbrook scored 35 points for the Lakers, but missed a potential winning 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left. LeBron James missed his second straight game because of left knee soreness, and Anthony Davis did not play due to right wrist soreness. Lakers coach Frank

  • Hyman, Draisaitl lead Edmonton past struggling Habs 7-2; Kane scores in Oilers debut

    MONTREAL — It was the newest member of the Edmonton Oilers who got the ball rolling Saturday. New signing Evander Kane scored the first of seven goals for Edmonton as the Oilers steamrolled the struggling Montreal Canadiens 7-2. Kane's first-period goal sparked the offence. It was the first of three in quick succession, and the first time Edmonton scored first in its past 12 games. “When you get to a new team and you’re being brought in to produce and you produce in your first game it definitely