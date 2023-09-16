We Wouldn't Be Too Quick To Buy Port of Tauranga Limited (NZSE:POT) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Port of Tauranga Limited (NZSE:POT) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Accordingly, Port of Tauranga investors that purchase the stock on or after the 21st of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 6th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be NZ$0.10 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of NZ$0.16 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Port of Tauranga has a trailing yield of 2.7% on the current stock price of NZ$5.85. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Port of Tauranga's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Its dividend payout ratio is 90% of profit, which means the company is paying out a majority of its earnings. The relatively limited profit reinvestment could slow the rate of future earnings growth. We'd be worried about the risk of a drop in earnings. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Port of Tauranga generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It paid out 103% of its free cash flow in the form of dividends last year, which is outside the comfort zone for most businesses. Cash flows are usually much more volatile than earnings, so this could be a temporary effect - but we'd generally want to look more closely here.

While Port of Tauranga's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, cash is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Cash is king, as they say, and were Port of Tauranga to repeatedly pay dividends that aren't well covered by cashflow, we would consider this a warning sign.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. This is why it's a relief to see Port of Tauranga earnings per share are up 4.2% per annum over the last five years. Earnings have been growing somewhat, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Port of Tauranga has increased its dividend at approximately 7.2% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is Port of Tauranga worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have grown somewhat, although Port of Tauranga paid out over half its profits and the dividend was not well covered by free cash flow. With the way things are shaping up from a dividend perspective, we'd be inclined to steer clear of Port of Tauranga.

