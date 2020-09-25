We Wouldn't Be Too Quick To Buy Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) is about to go ex-dividend in just 3 days. Investors can purchase shares before the 29th of September in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of October.

Peyto Exploration & Development's next dividend payment will be CA$0.01 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed CA$0.04 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Peyto Exploration & Development has a trailing yield of approximately 1.6% on its current stock price of CA$2.54. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Check out our latest analysis for Peyto Exploration & Development

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Peyto Exploration & Development reported a loss after tax last year, which means it's paying a dividend despite being unprofitable. While this might be a one-off event, this is unlikely to be sustainable in the long term. Considering the lack of profitability, we also need to check if the company generated enough cash flow to cover the dividend payment. If Peyto Exploration & Development didn't generate enough cash to pay the dividend, then it must have either paid from cash in the bank or by borrowing money, neither of which is sustainable in the long term. Over the past year it paid out 126% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is uncomfortably high. It's hard to consistently pay out more cash than you generate without either borrowing or using company cash, so we'd wonder how the company justifies this payout level.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

historic-dividend More

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Peyto Exploration & Development reported a loss last year, and the general trend suggests its earnings have also been declining in recent years, making us wonder if the dividend is at risk.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Peyto Exploration & Development's dividend payments per share have declined at 30% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

Get our latest analysis on Peyto Exploration & Development's balance sheet health here.

To Sum It Up

Is Peyto Exploration & Development an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? We're a bit uncomfortable with it paying a dividend while being loss-making, especially given that the dividend was not well covered by free cash flow. It's not the most attractive proposition from a dividend perspective, and we'd probably give this one a miss for now.

Story continues